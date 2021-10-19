Car clubs lined the road with vintage cars and lowriders as city officials cut the ribbon on the newly built Henderson Street bridge.
The bridge opening Oct. 16 featured speeches from elected officials Carlos Flores, District 2 councilmember, Elizabeth Beck, District 9 councilmember, and a car show.
“Once we get the infrastructure established, the development will follow,” Flores said. “The Henderson Street bridge and the two companion bridges will serve as gateways to Panther Island, Near North Side, downtown, the Stockyards and Gateway Park.”
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
