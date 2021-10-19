Car clubs lined the road with vintage cars and lowriders as city officials cut the ribbon on the newly built Henderson Street bridge.

A car bounces in the air on hydraulics. Members of local car clubs lined the Henderson Street bridge Oct. 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A lowrider leans on the Henderson Street bridge. The car show featured car clubs from Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Bajitos Car Club member Mike Estrada cruises at the Henderson Street bridge ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony featured speeches from city officials and a car show from local car clubs. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Members of Bajitos Car Club check out a car at the Henderson Street bridge ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Lowriders and vintage cars line the Henderson Street bridge at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Bajitos Car Club was in attendance at the Henderson Street bridge ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Members of car clubs pose with District 9 councilmember Elizabeth Beck, District 2 councilmember Carlos Flores and Fort Worth ISD board member Anael Luebanos. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Residents gather at the Henderson Street bridge for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

District 9 coucilmember Elizabeth Beck talks to District 2 councilmember Carlos Flores at the Henderson Street bridge ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Elizabeth Beck, District 9 councilmember, Carlos Flores, District 2 councilmember, and Fort Worth ISD board member Anael Luebanos talk at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 16. Henderson Street Bridge will connect major parts of the city like North side, downtown and the Stockyards. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

District 2 councilmember Carlos Flores speaks on Oct. 16. Flores and other city officials cut the ribbon on the Henderson Street bridge on Saturday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth ISD board member Anael Luebanos and his son listen to speeches at the Henderson Street bridge opening on Oct. 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

District 9 councilmember Elizabeth Beck speaks to people at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Henderson Street bridge on Saturday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

City officials cut the ribbon at the Henderson Street bridge Oct. 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

District 9 councilmember Elizabeth Beck waves hello as a member of a car club drives past her. Beck and District 2 councilmember Carlos Flores gave speeches on Oct. 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The bridge opening Oct. 16 featured speeches from elected officials Carlos Flores, District 2 councilmember, Elizabeth Beck, District 9 councilmember, and a car show.

“Once we get the infrastructure established, the development will follow,” Flores said. “The Henderson Street bridge and the two companion bridges will serve as gateways to Panther Island, Near North Side, downtown, the Stockyards and Gateway Park.”

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.