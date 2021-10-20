(Fort Worth, TX— October 20, 2021) Dunaway, a multi-discipline design firm, announced today it has elevated Jason Williamson to Chief Operations Officer. Williamson will be responsible for the success of the general operations of the firm, including employee satisfaction and retention, and overall client satisfaction.

“When we created a C-suite to align with our new growth strategy, Jason was hands down the best choice to lead our operations,” said Chris Wilde, CEO of Dunaway. “In addition to his other responsibilities, he will focus on consistency and efficiency in the delivery of services as we add more team members and expand into new markets.”

Jason Williamson

Williamson has been with Dunaway for 15 years, most recently as Principal and Vice President of Operations.

“My passion is our people and the experience they have at Dunaway,” said Williamson. “We are focused on accelerating diversity and inclusion in the workplace, enhancing career development opportunities and providing a clear path to ownership in the company.”

Dunaway’s foundation of core values centers around the company’s One Heart culture of working together to provide the best outcome for clients. As Dunaway continues to grow, a key focus for Williamson is ensuring future acquisitions are a cultural fit with the firm’s brand promise.

Jason has over 20 years of combined civil and structural engineering experience with a focus on healthcare and commercial developments. He graduated from Purdue University with a degree in civil engineering. He is known for his expertise in design visualization techniques, such as Civil 3D and BIM, and its application in Integrated Project Delivery. He also brings vast experience in the numerous regulations and requirements involved in permitting large, complex facilities. He is an avid runner, cyclist, Ironman triathlete, wood worker, and is in his 10th year as an audio technician for the Super Bowl half time show.

About Dunaway:

Founded in 1956, Dunaway is a professional services company focused on engineering and design with 65 years of delivering results. With offices in Fort Worth, Dallas, Austin, Midland, San Antonio and Farmersville and a staff of over 200 employees, services include civil and structural engineering, planning and landscape architecture, environmental, land surveying and construction inspection services. The company’s goal is to provide clients with the best possible expertise and service by committing the resources necessary to ensure the success of each project. Dunaway’s mission is to foster a culture that attracts the finest employees and clients through a commitment to its Core Values and excellence in the delivery of services. Dunaway has earned the 2021 Best Place for Working Parents.