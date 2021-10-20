For a third year, a Dia de los Muertos ofrenda, or offering, altar set up at local apothecary and massage studio Maven’s Moon offers residents a place to honor their deceased loved ones.

“To me, it gives them a place to be remembered. I mean, they are always sitting on my altar in my home, but here everybody else can share that energy or light a candle for them,” Maven Dolph, 41, owner of Maven’s Moon, said. “Sometimes I’ll bring a gift for somebody else’s loved one.”

Maven Dolph, 41, owner of Maven’s Moon, encourages residents to bring photos of dead relatives to the Dia de los Muertos altar. The altar will be up until Nov. 2. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Dia de los Muertos altar sits in a small room inside Maven’s Moon, 1111 Roberts Cut Off Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Maven’s Moon, 1111 Roberts Cut Off Road, is a local apothecary and massage studio in River Oaks. The store will have been open for three years in February of 2022. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A photo of Amy Winehouse sits on the altar at Maven’s Moon. The altar will be open to the public through Nov. 2. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Local apothecary and massage studio Maven’s Moon sells a variety of metaphysical items and herbs. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Dia de los Muertos altar at Maven’s Moon is decorated with skulls, flowers and candles. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Photos of residents’ dead relatives sit on an altar at Maven’s Moon. The altar will be open through Nov. 2. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A figurine of two skeletons dancing decorates the Dia de los Muertos altar at Maven’s Moon. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Owner of Maven’s Moon, Maven Dolph, 41, speaks to a customer about what the Dia de los Muertos altar means. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A serape-style table cloth covers an altar at Maven’s Moon, 1111 Roberts Cut Off Road. Maven Dolph, 41, owner of Maven’s Moon, set up a photo of her grandparents at the altar. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A doll is perched up on a table at Maven’s Moon, a local apothecary and massage studio, in River Oaks. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Maven’s Moon, a local apothecary and massage studio, sells herbs, teas, figurines and other metaphysical items. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dolph set a photo of her Italian grandfather and Irish grandmother at the altar.

The ofrenda, set up by Steve Cuellar of Colores Muertos, will be set up inside of the apothecary at 1111 Roberts Cut Off Road in River Oaks. A dinner will be Nov. 2 to close out the altar, and residents will be able to take their photos home.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.