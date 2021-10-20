An altar at Fort Worth apothecary Maven’s Moon offers a place for residents to remember their dead loved ones. The altar at 1111 Roberts Cut Off Road was organized by Steve Cuellar of Colores Muertos. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
For a third year, a Dia de los Muertos ofrenda, or offering, altar set up at local apothecary and massage studio Maven’s Moon offers residents a place to honor their deceased loved ones.
“To me, it gives them a place to be remembered. I mean, they are always sitting on my altar in my home, but here everybody else can share that energy or light a candle for them,” Maven Dolph, 41, owner of Maven’s Moon, said. “Sometimes I’ll bring a gift for somebody else’s loved one.”
Dolph set a photo of her Italian grandfather and Irish grandmother at the altar.
The ofrenda, set up by Steve Cuellar of Colores Muertos, will be set up inside of the apothecary at 1111 Roberts Cut Off Road in River Oaks. A dinner will be Nov. 2 to close out the altar, and residents will be able to take their photos home.
