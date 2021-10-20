The outdoor burning ban in Tarrant County has been lifted. The Tarrant County Fire Marshal’s Office reminds you residents to observe the following requirements:

The Tarrant County fire marshal has lifted the county’s burn ban. (Courtesy photo | Tarrant County Fire Marshal)

Burn only in the unincorporated areas of Tarrant County.

Contact the Tarrant County Fire Alarm Center at 817-232-9800 on the day you plan to burn to register your address and to confirm it is an allowable burn day. The Fire Alarm Center is open 24 hours a day.

The party responsible outdoor burning must be present and remains liable for damages.

Begin burning no earlier than one hour after sunrise and end the same day no later than one hour before sunset. No outdoor burning at night is allowed.

Make sure the smoke does not blow towards a neighbor’s house or towards a road.

The burn must be downwind and at least 300 feet from structures on adjacent properties.

Only burn brush, tree limbs, grass clippings or leaves. The material burned originate on the property where the burning is taking place.

Tarrant County residents cannot haul outside items to their property for burning, including construction material, heavy oils and chemical wastes.

If wind speeds (either constant or gusts) are greater than 23 mph, no burning is permitted.

To conduct prescribed burns, you must contact the Tarrant County Fire Marshal’s Office for approval and permits.



To report someone illegally burning outdoors, call the Tarrant County Fire Alarm Center at 817-232-9800 or the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-884-1315.

The authority to conduct outdoor burning under this regulation does not exempt or excuse any person responsible from the consequences, damages or injuries resulting from the burning and does not exempt or excuse anyone from complying with all other applicable laws or ordinances, regulations and orders of governmental entities having jurisdiction — even though the burning is otherwise conducted in compliance with this regulation.