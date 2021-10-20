Fort Worth, Texas – The Ultimate LUAU 2021 at Living Waters Park will be held Friday, October 29, 2021, on Living Waters Park, at 6000 Wilbarger St., Ft. Worth TX 76119.

Here it is. The Ultimate Luau 2021 at Living Waters Park on Lake Arlington. If you’ve never been to a real waterfront luau, you don’t want to miss this one. If you want to give your family, friends or clients something to rave about, you’ll want to host one at Living Waters Park. The Ultimate Luau 2021 is on October 29th. To get more information go to livingwaterspark.com. Buy tickets or promote your business as a sponsor for Living Waters Park.

Witness the mayors in a magnificent coronation, Eat the Feast of the Great Kahunas. Whether you select vegan, beef, chicken or fish, it will still be exciting to watch the Imu Ceremony. Drums of Tahiti, fire twirling and Polynesian Dancers, is a show you won’t forget.

The Ultimate Luau 2021 at Living Waters Park on Lake Arlington, Friday, October 29th. Gate opens at 5 PM. Illumination Fireworks lights up the sky in an amazing fireworks display on the lake at the end of the show. You better hurry. Don’t let it sell out. Go to livingwaterspark.com.

Living Waters Park will be the home of an 8-bedroom lodge, wedding chapel, botanical garden, amphitheater, children’s discovery woods, sports court, and much more. Plans include a 40-slip marina with a yacht club and bait/shop. Trustee and Founder, Hazel Wiltz, explains that “the most innovative and compelling aspects are the high level of inclusivity, academic delivery without walls, community access, job creation and mitigation of the negative impacts of COVID on mental health.”

About the Company

Our Mission is to provide an economic stimulus to East Fort Worth by providing water and land Stewardship that Targets Art, Recreation and Science, while preserving the beauty of Lake Arlington and celebrating our diverse community.

Living Waters Park’s plan is the highest and best use of the 8-acres on Fort Worth’s Lake Arlington shore. It will contribute greatly to the economy and diversity of the community with goals that include job creation, meeting the needs of water sports and marine enthusiast, and private waterfront event space suitable for every age.

So please join us under the STARS, where Sustainability Targets Art Recreation and Science. Go to LivingWatersPark.com. THANK YOU!