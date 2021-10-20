Hose Speaker Dade Phelan talks with House members after gaveling in on a late-night session at the Capitol. Credit: Evan L'Roy for The Texas Tribune



(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Alexa, James and Patrick about the end of the Texas Legislature’s third special session and whether there will be a fourth.