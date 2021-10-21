From the heartwarming meanings behind water lanterns released into the Trinity River to the suave, vintage car show at the Henderson Street Bridge, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

A car bounces in the air on hydraulics. Members of local car clubs lined the Henderson Street bridge Oct. 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Members of Bajitos Car Club check out a car at the Henderson Street bridge ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

District 9 councilmember Elizabeth Beck waves hello as a member of a car club drives past her. Beck and District 2 councilmember Carlos Flores gave speeches on Oct. 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Afia Natoma, 40, has been to the Fort Worth Public Library Central branch about four times. Natoma takes the bus from Southwestern Fort Worth to downtown Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Elizabeth Ledet, 13, lives with her parents in Marine Creek Ranch in Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An altar at Fort Worth apothecary Maven’s Moon offers a place for residents to remember their dead loved ones. The altar at 1111 Roberts Cut Off Road was organized by Steve Cuellar of Colores Muertos. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Photos of residents’ dead relatives sit on an altar at Maven’s Moon. The altar will be open through Nov. 2. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A waste management truck picks trash up on Oct. 20. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Kaden Jackson, 15, and Aspen Overmeyer, 15, play cornhole at the water lantern festival. Jackson and Overmeyer attended the festival with their families. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A boy pushes his lantern into the river. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Water lanterns float on the river at the Fort Worth Water Lantern Festival on Oct. 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Leah King, president of Tarrant Regional Water District, looks at documents at the board meeting on Oct. 14. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

