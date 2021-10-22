Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to take up two Texas cases involving the state’s near-total ban on abortion, according to a court opinion from Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday.

The court declined to block the law for now but will take up the cases brought forward by abortion providers and the U.S. Department of Justice against the ban.

Oral arguments for the cases are set for Nov. 1.

