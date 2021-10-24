Lowriders, vintage cars and residents slid through to North Side High School, 2211 Mckinley Ave. The Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 24 showcased clean cars and the strength of community ties.
North Side High School alumni George Prieto, 37, Brigida Cervantez, 37, and their daughter Calliope Prieto came for the candy and stayed for the nostalgia.
“The support of the community is really strong,” Cervantez said. “I love that. We thought we’d share this with our daughter.”
Prieto and Cervantez, who graduated from North Side High School in 2002, were not the only alumni at the event. North Side resident Daniel Martinez, 61, graduated from the school in 1978. He showed off his classic Schwinn bicycle and polyspheric engine vehicle.
“The car show and coming back to the high school, you know. Get back to your roots,” Martinez said. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s gotten a lot more cultural since I’ve been here. It’s exciting to bring your cars and stuff, and show the kids what you’ve done.”
Third-time organizers Erika Barboza, 39, and Gino Ayala, 57, held the event to raise money for North Side High School prom and senior trip expenses. Barboza is a North Side High School alum and Ayala graduated from Diamond Hill High School.
Ayala said the event “gives kids the opportunity to see that the older community is there for them.”
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
