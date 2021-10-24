Lowriders, vintage cars and residents slid through to North Side High School, 2211 Mckinley Ave. The Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 24 showcased clean cars and the strength of community ties.

North Side High School alumni George Prieto, 37, Brigida Cervantez, 37, and their daughter Calliope Prieto came for the candy and stayed for the nostalgia.

“The support of the community is really strong,” Cervantez said. “I love that. We thought we’d share this with our daughter.”

Jeffrey Redmon, 40, puts candy in a kid’s bag. Redmon traveled from Dallas to participate in the event. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

North Side High School alum Daniel Martinez rides his Schwinn bike at the Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 24. Martinez graduated from the high school in 1978. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A decorated Chevrolet car sits in the lot at North Side High School, 2211 Mckinley Ave., on Oct. 24. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Trunk-or-Treat event featured a car show, food, music and awards. Car clubs like Bajitos Car Club were in attendance. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Car enthusiasts placed candy bowls for kids to take. The Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 24 was organized to raise money for high school students. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dolls and candy sit on a table for kids to take. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tony Torres, 43, parks his car at North Side High School on Oct. 24. Torres plans on starting a toy car line soon. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

North Side resident Daniel Martinez, 61, lets kids ride his Schwinn bike. Martinez participated in the trunk-or-treat in 2019. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Co-organizer Gino Ayala talks to a lowrider driver on Oct. 24. Ayala graduated from Diamond Hill High School, but his daughter attends North Side High School. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Chevrolet Monte Carlo sits in a parking spot at North Side High School. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Food was sold to raise funds at the Trunk-or-Treat event at North Side High School. Money raised will go toward the school prom and senior field trip. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Car clubs gather at North Side High School on Oct. 24 for the Trunk-or-Treat event. Sunday was the third time the event was held. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

North Side High School alumni gather on Oct. 24 to raise money for students. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Prieto and Cervantez, who graduated from North Side High School in 2002, were not the only alumni at the event. North Side resident Daniel Martinez, 61, graduated from the school in 1978. He showed off his classic Schwinn bicycle and polyspheric engine vehicle.

“The car show and coming back to the high school, you know. Get back to your roots,” Martinez said. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s gotten a lot more cultural since I’ve been here. It’s exciting to bring your cars and stuff, and show the kids what you’ve done.”

Third-time organizers Erika Barboza, 39, and Gino Ayala, 57, held the event to raise money for North Side High School prom and senior trip expenses. Barboza is a North Side High School alum and Ayala graduated from Diamond Hill High School.

Ayala said the event “gives kids the opportunity to see that the older community is there for them.”

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report.

