Editor's note: This podcast is produced by Innovate Fort Worth, a service of the UNT Health Science Center's Innovation Ecosystems. Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of the Innovation Ecosystems, hosts the podcast. He also is member of the reader advisory council of the Fort Worth report.

 

The Grand Berry Theater, in Fort Worth’s Foundry District, celebrates art and culture through movies. Jimmy Sweeney, owner of The Grand Berry Theater and co-host of the 817 Podcast, is an entrepreneur who loves cinema and wants to share his love for movies by showing passion project films. Sweeney discusses why Fort Worth needed an independent theater, how The Grand Berry battled the pandemic and streaming platforms, and the revitalization of The Foundry district.

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.