Editor's note: This podcast is produced by Innovate Fort Worth, a service of the UNT Health Science Center's Innovation Ecosystems. Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of the Innovation Ecosystems, hosts the podcast. He also is member of the reader advisory council of the Fort Worth report.

The Grand Berry Theater, in Fort Worth’s Foundry District, celebrates art and culture through movies. Jimmy Sweeney, owner of The Grand Berry Theater and co-host of the 817 Podcast, is an entrepreneur who loves cinema and wants to share his love for movies by showing passion project films. Sweeney discusses why Fort Worth needed an independent theater, how The Grand Berry battled the pandemic and streaming platforms, and the revitalization of The Foundry district.