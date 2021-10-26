The Board of Directors of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce (FWMBCC) has voted to name Sultan Cole the interim president of the organization as it begins a search for a permanent CEO to replace the late Devoyd “Dee” Jennings who died in July.

Cole, who has been chairman of the board for the past five and half years, has stepped down temporarily from that position while the search for a president continues. He has announced his intent to apply for the permanent job.

The board, in a special meeting Oct.21, also voted to make Board Vice President Reginald Gates the new Chairman of the Board. Gates, vice-chancellor for communications and external affairs at Tarrant County College, is a past president of both the FWMBCC and the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce.

“The board and staff of the FWMBCC are moving forward in a unified way to carry out the mission of this great organization by continuing to promote and aid business development for our members, and fostering initiatives that bring economic prosperity to the communities we serve,” said Cole.

“We are committed to following in the steps, and the spirit, of our late, great leader Dee Jennings,” he added.