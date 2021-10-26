FORT WORTH (Oct. 19, 2021) — Cowboy Chicken, the fast casual restaurant brand in Fort Worth serving real wood-fired rotisserie chicken, is teaming up with Presbyterian Night Shelter for its “Buy a Plate” promotion to help feed those in need during the holiday season. Through Dec. 31, guests will have the chance to try Cowboy Chicken’s new turkey plate—or enjoy any of the eatery’s delicious menu items—and add a comforting turkey plate to their bills with proceeds going directly to Presbyterian Night Shelter.

The new turkey plate includes sliced turkey breast served with country-style stuffing, a choice of one side, a roll and gravy. Not only is this perfectly portioned plate great for a variety of settings, including taking one to a friend or neighbor, but guests also can share the love by adding a turkey plate at checkout to benefit Presbyterian Night Shelter. Presbyterian Night Shelter does so much more than provide free access to safe shelter and a warm meal. Their “housing first” approach helps break the cycle of homelessness through housing assistance, support services and employment opportunities.

In addition to the new turkey plate and “Buy a Plate” promotion, Cowboy Chicken’s other seasonal offerings include the Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Package, feeding eight to 10 people with one wood-fired rotisserie turkey, Twice Baked Potaters™, an additional Wild West side, country-style stuffing and peach cobbler. New seasonal sides include creamed spinach and Jiffy corn pie. Guests purchasing $50 in gift cards will receive a $10 bonus. Cowboy Chicken is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, but guests can order meals early for stress-free celebrations. Orders can be placed online at www.cowboychicken.com or by calling a local Cowboy Chicken location.

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2011 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now,” and in 2020, QSR ranked Cowboy Chicken #14 in its 40 Under 40 list of the 40 most exciting fast casual concepts with fewer than 40 units. Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchises to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or email franchise@cowboychicken.com.