Fort Worth, TX (Monday, October 26, 2021)- You’re invited to the dedication of Parallel Evolution, a sculpture in stainless steel by artist Laura Walters, which was installed in front of the new Rockwood Golf Course Clubhouse in September 2021.

Laura Walters

The sculpture is informed by the universal golden ratio, whose principals are intrinsic to the spiral shell of fossilized ammonites found on the site and are demonstrated by the arc of a golf ball’s flight or the trajectory of a golfers’ swing, as well as the upward sweeping canopy of the mature live oak trees at the site – all elements that came together in the artist’s inspiration for the sculpture.

The artwork consists of a twenty-foot tall, twelve-foot wide outdoor sculpture constructed of painted stainless steel tubing with an open, linear form, which casts complex shadow patterns on the ground. The artwork is painted a pale, buttery yellow to contrast with the sky and golf greens.

It is lit at night by in-ground and above-ground mounted LED lights. Sited in a landscaped median in front of the new Rockwood Clubhouse the artwork is visible from the golf course, the club house and from Jacksboro Highway. Funding for the project was allocated from the from the Public Art Plan for the 2018 Bond Program (Proposition D), adopted by the Fort Worth City Council on November 6, 2018 (M&C G-19401).

Dedication of Parallel Evolution Date: Monday, November 1, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM Central Time

Where: In front of the new Rockwood Golf Course Club House, 1854 Jacksboro Highway, Fort Worth, TX 76114, and live streamed on Facebook and Instagram.

The dedication will be outdoors and in-person, rain or shine. Mask wearing is encouraged.

Please visit www.fwpublicart.org and follow FWPA on social media for more information about the live-streaming of the event.

About the artist:

Laura Walters is an artist whose work seeks to channel the underlying energy and rhythms of the natural world. A native Texan now living in Dallas, Walters studied sculpture at the School of Visual Arts in New York, the University of North Texas in Denton and the Creative Arts Center of Dallas. She opened her own studio in 2000.

Her works are included in public and private collections including the Hilton Hotel, Costa Mesa, CA; the City of Dallas; the Hurst Convention Center, TX; the Baylor All Saints Fort Worth Regional Hearing Center, TX; St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Coral Gables, FL; and Neiman Marcus, Dallas, TX.

For more information, please contact Public Art Project Manager Anne Allen at 817.298.3028 (direct), aallen@artscouncilfw.org, or email TalkTo@fwpublicart.org.

ABOUT FORT WORTH PUBLIC ART

Fort Worth Public Art is a City of Fort Worth program created to enhance the visual environment, commemorate the city’s rich cultural and ethnic diversity, integrate artwork into the development of the City’s capital infrastructure improvements, and to promote tourism and economic vitality. Managed by the Arts Council of Fort Worth with oversight of the Fort Worth Art Commission, FWPA strives for artistic excellence and meaningful community involvement. For more information, please visit www.fwpublicart.org.

ABOUT THE ARTS COUNCIL OF FORT WORTH

The Arts Council of Fort Worth was formed in 1963 to provide funding and leadership to stimulate and assure the advancement of the arts throughout the Fort Worth. Today’s Arts Council continues to promote, nurture, and support the arts in Fort Worth by providing fiscal and business resources to local artists and arts groups while also serving the community through management of the Fort Worth Public Art Program and Fort Worth Community Arts Center. The Arts Council of Fort Worth is supported in part by the City of Fort Worth and the Texas Commission on the Arts. For more information, please visit www.artsfortworth.org.