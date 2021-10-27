Fort Worth leaders, community activists and others gathered to discuss crime statistics, upcoming projects and the current state of the Las Vegas Trail neighborhood at Birchman Baptist Church, 9100 N. Normandale St.

District 3 Councilmember Michael D. Crain, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, Police Chief Neil Noakes, Fort Worth ISD’s Valencia Rhines, Trinity Metro’s Chad Edwards, LVTRise Executive Director Willie Rankin, Blue Zones and LVTRise board member Stephanie Jackson and Fort Worth Neighborhood Services Director Victor Turner were among the many speakers to discuss crime, education and economic development at the State of LVT Town Hall Forum on Oct. 26.

Las Vegas Trail residents and city officials gather at Birchman Baptist Church to discuss neighborhood projects, crime and education. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

District 3 councilmember Michael D. Crain was host to the State of LVT Town Hall Forum on Oct. 26. Mayor Mattie Parker and others spoke at the forum. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

District 3 councilmember Michael D. Crain greets residents at the State of LVT Town Hall Forum on Oct. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A panel of six city leaders participates in the State of LVT Town Hall Forum on Oct. 26. Las Vegas Trail stakeholders discussed crime, education and upcoming projects. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker in attendance at the State of LVT Town Hall Forum on Oct. 26. Parker spoke about leadership on Tuesday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

District 3 councilmember Michael D. Crain introduces the participants at the State of LVT Town Hall Forum on Oct. 26. Crain represents the Las Vegas Trail neighborhood on the city council. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker listens to community members speak at the State of LVT Town Hall Forum on Oct. 26. Parker spoke about growing as a city with collaborative leadership. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Public Library Director Manya Shorr attends the Las Vegas Trail forum on Oct. 26. Shorr opened the RISE Library, 8201 Calmont Ave., on Jan. 26, 2021. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A crowd member takes a photo of a speaker at the State of LVT forum on Oct. 26. Local nonprofit LVTRise’s Executive Director Willie Rankin announced the neighborhood received a $200,000 check from Bank of America through their 18-year-old Neighborhood Builders program. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

LVTRise Executive Director Willie Rankin, left, and Blue Zones and LVT member Stephanie Jackson, right, listen to speakers on Oct. 26. Rankin became executive director of LVTRise in 2019. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth ISD’s Valencia Rhines, right, and Blue Zones and LVTRise member Stephanie Jackson, left, listen to a speaker at the Las Vegas Trail forum on Oct. 26. Rhines talked about education efforts in the area. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes says crime in the Las Vegas Trail neighborhood has been trending down compared to the nation’s rising crime rate. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)



