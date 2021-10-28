From the sweet rides at a North Side High School trunk-or-treat to the nostalgia of El Mercado inside La Gran Plaza, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

A crowd member takes a photo of a speaker at the State of LVT forum on Oct. 26. Local nonprofit LVTRise’s Executive Director Willie Rankin announced the neighborhood received a $200,000 check from Bank of America through their 18-year-old Neighborhood Builders program. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth ISD’s Valencia Rhines says the district has been implementing measures to support schools that are seeing a high number of students moving. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Las Vegas Trail residents and city officials gather at Birchman Baptist Church to discuss neighborhood projects, crime and education. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Maria Reyes, 67, left, and her husband Eduardo Reyes, 66, center, buy piñatas for their nieces and nephews at Hailey’s Dulceria. Nelly Cruz, 24, right, came to Fort Worth from Houston and has been working at the candy store for more than a month. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Hailey’s Dulceria sells rompope, an eggnog-like drink traditional to Mexico, and chamoy, a sauce made of plums and chiles. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jose Luis Mascorro, 67, owner of Mascorro Bros., tests a console he fixed. Mascorro retired from being a musician in 2010 and has owned his store since. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jeffrey Redmon, 40, puts candy in a kid’s bag. Redmon traveled from Dallas to participate in the event. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tony Torres, 43, parks his car at North Side High School on Oct. 24. Torres plans on starting a toy car line soon. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dolls and candy sit on a table for kids to take. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Garret Martin and his partner Emily sit with their two dogs Flynn and Fern. Martin and his partner live near the University of Texas at Arlington. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Musicians in the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra rehearse their performance ahead of their concerts from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1912, will perform ‘Halloween on Bald Mountain: Mussorgsky, Liszt, & Stravinsky’ from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31 at Bass Performance Hall. The orchestra will be conducted by Anna Skryleva. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Anna Skryleva conducts the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guest conductor Ann Skryleva speaks to the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra musicians on Oct. 28. The orchestra rehearsed at Bass Performance Hall ahead of their ‘Halloween on Bald Mountain: Mussorgsky, Liszt, & Stravinsky’ performances. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

