Conductor Anna Skryleva doesn’t want to be labeled as a female conductor. She said she’s simply a conductor — who happens to be a woman.

To narrow the gender gap in the orchestra industry, society must stop calling women like her “female conductors,” she said.

In the U.S., none of the 25 largest ensembles are led by conductors who are women. Internationally, the situation isn’t much better. Germany has many more professional orchestras than the U.S., but has only three general music directors, according to Skryleva.

One of those directors is Skryleva, who works as the music director at Theater Magdeburg. During Halloween weekend, Skryleva will conduct the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s performance of “Halloween on Bald Mountain.”

In 2015, Skryleva participated in the inaugural class of the Dallas Opera’s Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors, which was created to address the gender imbalance of leadership on the podium. The program was founded under the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s president and CEO Keith Cerny, who worked as the general director and CEO of the Dallas Opera at the time.

Six years later, the gender imbalance is still perpetuated by people who, inadvertently or not, segregate women by their gender, Skryleva said.

“We have to be careful not to create a special separated cast called ‘female conductors,’ ” she said. “It’s very often that people say ‘conductor’ and then ‘female conductor’ so this is a very, very difficult situation.”

Instead of classifying conductors who are women by their gender, Skryleva said, society and hiring agencies should distinguish them by the same factors as their male counterparts: talent.

The job of a conductor demands much more than what the audience sees during a performance, she said. Successful conductors have to be able to lead and network smoothly. They operate as the face of the orchestra business and at social events and shape the orchestra through their artistic vision.

It’s much more than waving a baton on a podium for a few hours.

Women face more challenges than men when entering the field for a variety of reasons, including biological factors and societal expectations.

Most often, women consider pursuing a career in conducting between the ages of 20 and 40, Skryleva said. During that age frame, women are often expected to start a family, not a career.

“I know a lot of female colleagues who give up their job because they wanted to build a family,” Skryleva said. “Or, I also know also a lot of great female conductors who don’t have a family or children. To have both is very challenging.”

Part of the job of being a conductor is frequently traveling across cities and even countries, and that constantly moving life doesn’t appeal to many people. Skryleva described herself as “lucky” to be a successful conductor with a supportive husband and 14-year-old daughter.

Starting in 2002, Skryleva had to move every third or fourth year. When her daughter was 2 months old, Skryleva started a new job and had to upend her family’s life. The experience would have been much more difficult if not for the support of her husband, who also worked in the same industry for many years and understood her job’s demands, she said.

When Skryleva started in the field, it was difficult for her to find an agency that was “ready” to work with a female conductor, she said. Twenty years ago, some orchestras still employed exclusively male musicians, and many agencies and orchestras today are still unwilling to work with women simply on the basis of their gender, Skryeva said.

All performing arts organizations work to promote the best possible talent, whether that’s singers, musicians or conductors. It’s important that they look for that talent regardless of gender, she said, but they often fail to do so.

That effort has been a focus of Cerny’s work for years, which led to the foundation of the Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors.

“My goal is to bring the most exciting, inventive talent to work with whatever particular arts organization I’m leading at the time,” he said.

In his work and research for the Institute, he’s both studied and heard from multiple conductors who are women about the issues they face because of their gender.

One issue is a worldwide lack of role models. The U.S. isn’t the only country facing gender disparity, he said.

Women also tell him that they feel expected to be “more perfect” than their male colleagues to even be considered by agencies. Some audiences were also more accustomed to seeing male conductors, so seeing women came off as a novelty that would distract from their actual work.

Through efforts such as Cerny’s, it’s become much more common to find conductors who are women, even if they aren’t employed as lead conductors that often, Skryleva said.

“Now, it’s become a kind of trend. Almost every agency needs a specific representation of female conductors on their roster because now they can sell them,” she said, citing the growing social movement for gender equality in the workforce and many audience’s desire to see women in leadership.

Despite this, many orchestras have a habit of rehiring or recommissioning conductors who they’ve worked with in the past and came to trust. Those conductors are most often men because men have dominated the industry for so long, Cerny said.

In the next 10 years, Skryleva hopes to see greater change and gender inclusivity. More women are entering the field of conducting than when Skryleva first got started, but it will take years for them to receive the training and experience needed to achieve lead conductor positions.

Top orchestra ensembles generally don’t hire inexperienced conductors who haven’t established themselves in the field by conducting at multiple levels, Skryleva said. They have to make a name for themselves first, and since many young women are only recently exploring conducting, it’ll take time for them to establish their reputations.

For now, one way to help amplify gender-diverse conductors is for orchestras and other music agencies to develop workshops, programs and initiatives that help train and develop broader talent among a wide range of musicians, such as the Hart institute, which she said helped develop her knowledge and skill set and make a name for herself.

It’s just a question of time, Skryleva said. With every equality issue that arises in society, it takes constant pushing at the beginning to eventually create change.

Skryleva’s hope is that the conversation can be steered from gender labels as more women take leadership roles. She said artistic visions are more important than gender identity when it comes to who leads an orchestra.

“Man or woman, it doesn’t matter,” Skryleva said.

