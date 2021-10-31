Home is where I’m surrounded by the people I love. Whether this is in my hometown, Santa Barbara, California, or in Fort Worth, what makes a home a home is the people you share it with.

This year, I’m a sophomore at Texas Christian University and living in the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority house. It’s hard to describe the dynamic of my living situation because despite being called a “house,” it feels much more like an all-girls dorm than anything else. But I wouldn’t want it any other way.

Coming into TCU as a freshman, I was nervous to leave the house I lived in for my entire life in Santa Barbara, but it didn’t take long before I started calling my shoebox-sized room in Foster Hall “home.” The first time it slipped out and I told my sister on the phone that I was walking “home” from class, I couldn’t believe I called my room that. After this, I realized that the day I became best friends with my neighbors is the day that TCU became home. It wasn’t when I perfectly decorated my room, or when it was most clean, the moment TCU became home was when I found a community around me.

Dorm life has its pros and cons, but at the end of the day it’s something I believe all college students should experience. The communal showers and the dark hallways will not be missed, but the liveliness and the relationships formed will be. Living in a dorm forced me into more unexpected friendships than I can count — and it changed my college experience for the better.

On top of this, the location was great and nothing felt like a far walk. I felt connected to the culture at TCU because of the commons being so close by. I would not change a thing about my experience living in the dorms. Would I want to do it all again for the second year? No, thus my decision to live in my sorority house.

Living down the hill in the Kappa Alpha Theta house has been nothing but a pleasurable experience for me this year. I love the phrase, “You don’t really know someone until you live with them,” because this has reigned true more than ever for me this year.

Because of COVID taking over my freshman year, I never felt all that close to my sorority sisters simply because we weren’t able to have any big group events. This was one of the prominent reasons I wanted to live in the KAO house so desperately. Even though we’re still in the thick of the first semester, I feel so much more connected to my sisters.

I have formed a plethora of new friendships this year simply as a result of living in the house. The community that has developed has completely changed my college experience. Although the location may not be as central as it was for me last year, I love being so close by to the rest of the Greek housing. Being able to walk just a few steps and be in one of my friend’s Greek housing is something I will never take for granted. Additionally, King Family Commons is basically in my backyard, which I can’t complain about either. Living in Greek Village is lively, fun and definitely something I would recommend to younger students.

To me, home isn’t about the roof you live under, it’s about who you live under that roof with. Whether that may be in an apartment, a house, a dorm, or a sorority house, home is where your people are.

Grace Morison, 19, is a sophomore at Texas Christian University. She is from Santa Barbara, California, and is an early childhood education major.

