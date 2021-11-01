FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will showcase leading innovations and clinical research findings at the American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting (#Academy21) in Boston, Massachusetts, from November 3-6, 2021. The meeting will mark the official launch of TOTAL30®, the first-and-only monthly replacement Water Gradient contact lens that feels like nothing even on day 30,1 to the professional eye care community. Alcon’s engaging on-site program will feature events and more than a dozen clinical presentations around their most important eye care products, including the portfolio of permanent water surface technology contact lenses, dry eye and ocular health drops, and forthcoming innovations.

“Year after year, Alcon has delivered significant innovations across our Vision Care portfolio that help eye care professionals (ECPs) connect unmet patient and practice needs with industry-transforming products,” said Sean Clark, General Manager, U.S. Vision Care, Alcon. “We are thrilled to officially introduce TOTAL30 contact lenses to the optometry community at this year’s Academy meeting as an important option for their reusable lens patients seeking a more comfortable wearing experience. Our program is jam-packed with events centered around TOTAL30 and other important innovations that demonstrate our commitment to helping people see brilliantly.”

TOTAL30 Contact Lenses to Officially Debut with Scientific Presentations, Immersive ECP Evening Event and Lens Try-On



In August, Alcon launched TOTAL30 monthly replacement contact lenses, which are clinically shown to feel like nothing, even at day 30.1 The lens science was born from the Water Gradient technology of DAILIES TOTAL1®. The following events will give meeting attendees hands-on experiences with the design and science of the lens throughout the meeting:

The Science of Nothing Luncheon: Drs. Pamela Lowe and Erich Bauman. 12-1 p.m. ET. The presentation will take place at The Westin Boston Seaport (425 Summer St, Boston, MA 02210) in Grand Ballroom B.

Drs. Pamela Lowe and Erich Bauman. 12-1 p.m. ET. The presentation will take place at The Westin Boston Seaport (425 Summer St, Boston, MA 02210) in Grand Ballroom B. The Joy of Nothing Launch Experience : Join us for an exciting, immersive launch event that will showcase the art and science behind TOTAL30’s Water Gradient and CELLIGENT ® technologies. Food and beverages will be provided. November 4, 2021, 6:30-8:30 p.m. ET at The Westin Boston Seaport in Grand Ballroom A. Register for the event here or visit Alcon booth #813.

: Join us for an exciting, immersive launch event that will showcase the art and science behind TOTAL30’s Water Gradient and CELLIGENT technologies. Food and beverages will be provided. November 4, 2021, 6:30-8:30 p.m. ET at The Westin Boston Seaport in Grand Ballroom A. Register for the event here or visit Alcon booth #813. TOTAL30 Lens Try-On: Stop by and experience first-hand why TOTAL30 is poised to be a game-changer in the reusable lens category and why it feels like nothing, even at day 30. Visit Alcon booth #813 during exhibit hall hours.

Additionally, there will be several data presentations taking place on Thursday, November 4, 2021, on the efficacy and clinical performance of TOTAL30, including:

Paper Presentation : Antimicrobial Efficacy of Contact Lens Care Products in the Presence of Lehfilcon A Contact Lenses. Presented by Dr. Manal M. Gabriel, 10:15-10:30 a.m. ET.

: Antimicrobial Efficacy of Contact Lens Care Products in the Presence of Lehfilcon A Contact Lenses. Presented by Dr. Manal M. Gabriel, 10:15-10:30 a.m. ET. Poster Presentation : Consistent Comfort, Vision and Handling Performance of a New Monthly Replacement Spherical Contact Lens Over 3 Months of Daily Wear. Presented by Dr. Holly Lorentz, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET.

: Consistent Comfort, Vision and Handling Performance of a New Monthly Replacement Spherical Contact Lens Over 3 Months of Daily Wear. Presented by Dr. Holly Lorentz, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET. Poster Presentation : Clinical Performance Evaluation of Lehfilcon A Monthly Replacement Silicone Hydrogel Toric Contact Lenses. Presented by Dr. Stephen Montaquila, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET.

: Clinical Performance Evaluation of Lehfilcon A Monthly Replacement Silicone Hydrogel Toric Contact Lenses. Presented by Dr. Stephen Montaquila, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET. Poster Presentation: Clinical Performance of Two Monthly Replacement Spherical Contact Lenses. Presented by Dr. Gina Wesley, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET.

Clinical and Survey Data Affirms Efficacy of PRECISION1 Water Surface Technology



Several clinical studies will be presented on November 4, 2021, highlighting PRECISION1® and PRECISION1 for Astigmatism, Alcon’s one-day contact lenses, made with permanent water surface technology that keeps moisture on the lens surface for patient comfort.2 Data highlights include:

Poster Presentation : Assessment of Evening Comfort and Vision with Water Surface Silicone Hydrogel Daily Disposable Lenses. Presented by Dr. Jennifer S. Fogt, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET.

: Assessment of Evening Comfort and Vision with Water Surface Silicone Hydrogel Daily Disposable Lenses. Presented by Dr. Jennifer S. Fogt, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET. Poster Presentation : Practitioners Have High Satisfaction with SMARTSURFACE ® TECHNOLOGY Daily Disposable Contact Lenses. Presented by Dr. Timothy Grant, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET.

: Practitioners Have High Satisfaction with SMARTSURFACE TECHNOLOGY Daily Disposable Contact Lenses. Presented by Dr. Timothy Grant, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET. Poster Presentation : Contact Lens Wearers Have High Satisfaction with SMARTSURFACE ® TECHNOLOGY Daily Disposable Contact Lenses. Presented by Dr. Timothy Grant, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET.

: Contact Lens Wearers Have High Satisfaction with SMARTSURFACE TECHNOLOGY Daily Disposable Contact Lenses. Presented by Dr. Timothy Grant, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET. Poster Presentation : Subjective Performance of Verofilcon A Daily Disposable Soft Contact Lens After 16 Hours of Wear. Presented by Dr. Colton M. Heinrich, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET.

: Subjective Performance of Verofilcon A Daily Disposable Soft Contact Lens After 16 Hours of Wear. Presented by Dr. Colton M. Heinrich, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET. Poster Presentation : Assessment of U.S. Eye Care Professional and Consumer Satisfaction with Verofilcon A Daily Disposable Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses for Astigmatism. Presented by Dr. Carla Mack, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET.

: Assessment of U.S. Eye Care Professional and Consumer Satisfaction with Verofilcon A Daily Disposable Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses for Astigmatism. Presented by Dr. Carla Mack, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET. Poster Presentation : Evaluation of Wear Experience with Water Surface Lenses in Current Wearers of Silicone Hydrogel Planned Replacement Lenses. Presented by Dr. Ryan Rutschilling, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET.

: Evaluation of Wear Experience with Water Surface Lenses in Current Wearers of Silicone Hydrogel Planned Replacement Lenses. Presented by Dr. Ryan Rutschilling, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET. Poster Presentation: Survey of Patient and ECP Satisfaction with a New Daily Disposable Toric Contact Lens. Presented by Dr. Inma Perez-Gomez, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET.

New Clinical Findings Affirm Efficacy of Products in Alcon’s Dry Eye and Ocular Health Portfolio



Alcon’s dry eye and ocular health portfolio features over-the-counter solutions and in-office devices, such as Systane® iLux®, Pataday® Once Daily Relief Extra Strength, and a variety of other brands, which support ocular surface health, dry eye, eye allergy itch symptom relief and more. Data highlights being presented at #Academy21 include:

November 4, 2021 Poster Presentation : Thermal Pulsation System in the Treatment of Meibomian Gland Dysfunction: A 12-Month, Randomized, Prospective Comparative Trial. Presented by Dr. David Kading, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET. Poster Presentation : Understanding Comfort Differences Between Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength & Visine ^ Allergy Eye Relief Multi-Action Drops. Presented by Dr. Christopher Lievens, 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET.

November 5, 2021 Poster Presentation : Understanding Ocular Comfort Differences Between Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength and Alaway ^ . Presented by Dr. Amy Logan, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET.



Portfolio Expansions Will Deliver Industry Innovations for Unmet Patient, Practice Needs



In addition to the highlighted products and science noted above, Alcon is expanding its portfolio in 2022 with exciting new products, including:

DAILIES TOTAL1 for Astigmatism , the much-anticipated toric lens born from the trusted Water Gradient lens technology of DAILIES TOTAL1 sphere and multifocal lenses.

, the much-anticipated toric lens born from the trusted Water Gradient lens technology of DAILIES TOTAL1 sphere and multifocal lenses. Systane ® Complete Multi-Dose Preservative Free, an all-in-one dry eye drop that delivers eight hours of dry eye symptom relief 3 in a preservative-free formulation.

Complete Multi-Dose Preservative Free, an all-in-one dry eye drop that delivers eight hours of dry eye symptom relief in a preservative-free formulation. An upgraded dry eye device system that treats Meibomian Gland Dysfunction.

In addition, Alcon recently acquired exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to Simbrinza® (brinzolamide/brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic suspension) 1%/0.2%, a fixed combination indicated in the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

About Alcon



Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases, and refractive errors. Our more than 23,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.