FORT WORTH, TEXAS – Clayton Youth Enrichment (CYE) has announced its 2021-2022 Board of Directors, which includes the addition of five new board members. Established in 1975, Clayton Youth Enrichment provides before and after school care, childcare, and full-day care, annually to more than 7,000 children throughout North Texas. New to the CYE board in 2021 are:

Dionna Deardorff, Attorney, and Clayton parent;

Lucky Denenga, Texas Health, Director of Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Clayton parent;

Elizabeth Beck, Attorney, Lee & Braziel LLP, and Fort Worth City Council Member, District 9;

Jan Norton, Jan Norton LLC, Owner/Principal;

Myrna Blanchard, Castleberry ISD, Director of Human Resources;

The new members join returning executive committee and board members: Laura James, Chair; Cindy Brewington, Immediate Past Chair; Lyn Willis, Vice Chair; Curtis Linscott, Treasurer; Cara Walker, Secretary; David F. Jackson, Officer-at-Large; Austin M. Burns, Kimberly Coleman, Whitney Bolfing, Jarrett “Jay” Jackson, Nancy Kirkland, and Laura Vasquez.

“Our board members are passionate about Clayton’s mission to help children be successful in school and in life,” said Jason Ray, CEO. “It is an added privilege to have individuals serving who are not only committed to our cause, but who have first-hand knowledge of the impact of our programs.” Ray noted that, along with its directors who are community leaders, educators, and business professionals, Clayton’s board also includes Jay Jackson, Administrator for Tarrant County Precinct 2, who attended the afterschool program as a child, as well as board members whose children have participated in its programs.

To learn more about Clayton Youth Enrichment, visit www.claytonyouth.org.

About Clayton Youth Enrichment

Clayton Youth Enrichment is the only Tarrant County nonprofit dedicated solely to providing after-school enrichment and childcare programs. Serving more than 7,000 children annually, Clayton’s programs are located in public and private schools in Crowley, Fort Worth, Keller, and Birdville ISDs. Services are conveniently provided at the school where the child attends–giving parents a sense of comfort that their child is in a secure environment. During the summer months, programs provide full-day service to children. Clayton also offers care at country clubs, community centers, and at One Safe Place, a Fort Worth agency devoted to preventing domestic violence and crime in Tarrant County’s neighborhoods, schools and homes.