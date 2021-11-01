The Texas Supreme Court on Jan. 15, 2020.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday named Austin lawyer Evan Young to the Texas Supreme Court.

He is a former clerk for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and was counsel to attorneys general under former President George W. Bush. Currently, he works as a partner at Baker Botts in Austin, where he chairs its Supreme Court and Constitutional Law Practice.

Young replaces former Justice Eva Guzman, who resigned in June ahead of a campaign for attorney general.

“Evan Young is a proven legal scholar and public servant, making him an ideal pick for the Supreme Court of Texas,” Abbott said in a statement. “Evan’s extensive background in private practice and public service will be a fantastic addition to the bench, and I am confident that he will faithfully defend the Constitution and uphold the rule of law for the people of Texas.”

Young is set to finish Guzman’s term in Place 9 on the court, which goes through the end of next year. Place 9 is on the ballot next year.

