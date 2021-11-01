A blast of color, light, culture and festivity decorated the River Ranch Stockyards venue, 500 N.E. 23rd St., where city leaders and residents gathered to celebrate the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas’ annual Dia de Los Muertos gala on Oct. 29.

The yearly ¡Hasta Los Muertos Bailan!, or “Even the dead dance,” gala, hosted by the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas, had more than 375 attendees, including City Council members, school district officials and local business leaders. The gala met its fund goal of $35,000 through sponsorships called padrinajes and madrinajes, for the Latinas in Progress program.

Suleyka Scribner, 44, and Haley Zamarripa, 43, pose at the ¡Hasta Los Muertos Bailan! gala on Oct. 29. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Performers dance at the gala on Oct. 29. The ballet florklorico group performed two different acts. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Rios Group President Rosa Navejar, right, and Charles Reid, left, dance at the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas-hosted gala. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dancers perform the ‘baile de la bruja’, or dance of the witch, which originated in Veracruz, Mexico, at the ¡Hasta Los Muertos Bailan! gala on Oct. 29. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An altar offers a space for event attendants to honor their loved ones. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Event guests fill every table at the ¡Hasta Los Muertos Bailan! gala on Oct. 29. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Herman Torres, 62, right, and his wife Suzie Torres, 61, left, dress in Dia de Los Muertos face paint and clothing. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Monika Britt, 41, waves at a friend at the gala on Oct. 29. Britt spent hours dressing up. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth ISD board member Anael Luebanos talks to event participants on Oct. 29. Luebanos represents District 8. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A booth set up outside offered face painting. The gala was the first time the River Ranch Stockyards venue was used by the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Pillars outside explain the history of Dia de Los Muertos. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A table with auction information was set up. Organizers auctioned items off to guests. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A guest is served food. Guests were called up by table to get food. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Hispanic Communicators DFW President Stephanie Lucero emcees the gala on Oct. 29. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Latinas in Progress class of 2022 are honored at the gala on Oct. 29. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Gala guest Julieta Martinez has her face painted. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Lisa Ramirez of CANTA Rhythm and Brass performs on Oct. 29. The Latin band is based in Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

CANTA Rhythm and Brass member Charlie Rodriguez plays saxophone at the gala on Oct. 29. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

District 8 City Councilmember Chris Nettles and District 9 City Councilmember Elizabeth Beck attend the ¡Hasta Los Muertos Bailan! gala on Oct. 29. Other city council members were in attendance. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas’ ¡Hasta Los Muertos Bailan! honored Latinas in Progress students on Oct. 29. Funds raised from the gala will be used to offer scholarships to young Latinas. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

