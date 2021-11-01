A blast of color, light, culture and festivity decorated the River Ranch Stockyards venue, 500 N.E. 23rd St., where city leaders and residents gathered to celebrate the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas’ annual Dia de Los Muertos gala on Oct. 29.
The yearly ¡Hasta Los Muertos Bailan!, or“Even the dead dance,” gala, hosted by the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas, had more than 375 attendees, including City Council members, school district officials and local business leaders. The gala met its fund goal of $35,000 through sponsorships called padrinajes and madrinajes, for the Latinas in Progress program.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
