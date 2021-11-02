Dancers prepared near a trailer, community leaders mingled, and an authentic Hawai’ian band’s chords rang through the lakeside at the Ultimate Luau 2021 at Lake Arlington on Oct. 29.

“You hate it when you grow up, but when you come out here, you’re like, ‘Holy crap, why did I move?’” performer Patrick Sablan, 35, said. “Imagine white, sandy beaches, just perfect weather, perfect everything all day every day.”

A Hawai’ian kalua pig dish sits on a table at the luau, or celebration ceremony, at Lake Arlington. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Living Waters Park has plans to build a lakeside marina at Lake Arlington, 6000 Wilbarger St. The organization is focused on economic and community development in East Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The plans for Living Waters Park, a nonprofit organization focused on economic development, include a yacht club, marina with dock, bait & tackle shop, kids corral, sports court, pavilion, botanical gardens, shore-view amphitheater, reflecting pond and a waterfall chapel. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A member of Hawaiian Drums of Tahiti Revue Tropical Production places a lei, or a garland or necklace of flowers given in Hawaii, on a guest. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Members of Hawaiian Drums of Tahiti Revue Tropical Production wear flower crowns and greet members at the Ultimate Luau 2021 on Oct. 29. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jacquelyn Minor, an executive board member for Living Waters Park, talks to guests at the Ultimate Luau 2021 on Oct. 29. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Living Waters Park President & Park Developer Hazel Lewis Wiltz talks to guests at the Ultimate Luau 2021 event on Oct. 29. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Hawaiian Drums of Tahiti Revue Tropical Production member Napua’okalani waits for guests. She greets guests by placing leis, or Hawai’ian flower necklaces, on them. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Event workers drive guests from the parking lot to the lakeside. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Patrick Sablan, 35, is a fire twirler for Hawaiian Drums of Tahiti Revue Tropical Production. The Polynesian-born performer lives in Houston and travels through Texas with the performing group. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Community Frontline founder Dante Williams attends the Ultimate Luau 2021 event at Lake Arlington on Oct. 29. Williams owns DIG Contracting, a construction company. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jacquelyn Minor speaks to guests on Oct. 29. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Hawai’ian band Opihi Gang performs at the Ultimate Luau 2021 on Oct. 29. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross wears a lei during the event. City and business leaders were guests at the Ultimate Luau 2021 event on Oct. 29. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Hawaiian Drums of Tahiti Revue Tropical Production members have a photograph taken at the Ultimate Luau 2021 event on Oct. 29. The group travels the country performing at luaus. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Sablan, a fire twirler for Hawaiian Drums of Tahiti Revue Tropical Production, grew up on the islands but now lives in Houston. He has always kept in touch with his Polynesian culture, he added.

He plans to return to the islands at some point with his wife and four kids.

The luau, or the equivalent to a celebration ceremony in Polynesian culture, was organized by Living Waters Park. Living Waters Park, an economic development-focused organization, has plans to build a waterside marina and entertainment venue to stimulate community development in East Fort Worth.

