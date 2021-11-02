This fall, students and teachers at Tarrant county elementary schools will be able to enjoy a free, professional theatre performance about water conservation thanks to the Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD). TRWD is partnering with The National Theatre for Children (NTC) to provide The Water Pirates of Tarrant County livestream special to schools in 10 Tarrant County school districts, including Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield, Keller, HEB, Birdville, Crowley, Grapevine-Colleyville, Carroll and Burleson ISD.

The Water Pirates of Tarrant County livestream performances kick off on Thursday, Nov. 4 and run through Friday, Dec. 3. Classrooms also have access to a prerecorded version of the livestream events, which can be viewed in the classroom or at home.

The program educates students and family members about the uses of water, what you can do to save and protect water, water’s incredible journey in Tarrant County, and the equipment we use to get water where we need it.

A 2nd grade classroom watches an educational livestream. (Contributed)

The Water Pirates of Tarrant County livestream features a host who introduces the program, sets up and recaps a series of educational videos, and leads a Q&A in which students and teachers can submit questions for the host to answer live in real time. The hilarious and educational videos tell a pirate-themed story revolving around water conservation and usage, getting students in grades K-5 excited about these topics.

The program is supplemented by bilingual student playbooks, posters and a full digital curriculum including online games, hands-on lessons, e-books, follow-up quizzes, assessments for educators and much more. TRWD sponsors every aspect of the program, making the livestream event and curriculum a cost-free supplement to lessons in science, literacy and the arts.

The Water Pirates of Tarrant County will continue in winter-spring 2022, reaching 65 schools total throughout the 2021-22 school year. This is the second year of TRWD and NTC’s partnership, as last year’s The Aqua League program engaged 60 schools; 20,714 students; 1,134 teachers; and approximately 33,140 family members. Educators offered glowing reviews of last year’s program, stating:

“Excellent show and program. Thank you!”

Pre-Kindergarten Teacher, W M Green Elementary School, Fort Worth, TX

“We had a great time with the presentation! I loved the option for them to submit questions and liked the interactive discussion questions/quiz through out.”

4th Grade Teacher, Hill Elementary School, Arlington, TX

“Kids loved it and started turning water off when washing their hands immediately!”

1st Grade Teacher, Glenhope Elementary School, Colleyville, TX

For more information about The Water Pirates of Tarrant County, visit https://nationaltheatre.com/Program/the-water-pirates-of-tarrant-county-livestream-special/. For more information about this program, contact Matt Levine at mlevine@ntccorporate.com.

About Tarrant Regional Water District

Whether it’s ensuring a reliable, sustainable water supply, vital flood protection or outstanding recreational opportunities, the goal of Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) is to enrich the lives of the people in the communities where they work, live and play. TRWD provides water to over 2 million residents across North Texas in an 11-county service area.



About The National Theatre for Children

NTC is a premium provider of educational programming with operations in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand. We work directly between schools and clients to promote beneficial behaviors and life skills to students in grades K-12 on a local, regional and national level.

Our award-winning educational programs are provided free for schools and are customizable to accommodate specific messages and goals for clients. Through formats including live performance, in-class discussion, graphic novels, print curriculum, and digital games and activities, we present topics such as energy conservation, safety, financial literacy, STEM, water and environmental stewardship, and health and social responsibility in ways that engage and empower students. In doing so, we are helping our clients to be forces of change for students, parents and communities.