FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ADMQ #ADMQ–ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announced today that in the first 10 months of 2021 our wholly owned subsidiary Just Right Products Inc. has produced record profits. Our unaudited profit for 2021 for this period is $1057,015. This is over a 200% increase from our profit for the same period in 2020 which was $350,236.88. To add prospective to this accomplishment, current 2021 profits are over 270% higher than the entire pre-COVID profits of 2019.

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, “Increases in revenue are great, but profits are the true signature of a company going in the right direction with longevity.”

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.6 million over the last 12 months. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.