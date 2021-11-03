FORT WORTH, TX (November 2, 2021) — Cufflink Art is excited to announce its affiliation with Fort Worth-based artists Adam Fung and Charles Gray. The gallery will be showcasing works by both artists in their upcoming group exhibition, Winter Works 2021, which will be on view from November 10 through December 23, 2021. There will be an opening reception on Saturday November 20, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Adam Fung is an Associate Professor of Art at Texas Christian University and earned his Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Fung uses painting to call attention to subjects such as climate change, natural landscape and patterns that play a role in the make up of our surroundings, whether it’s the environment or the universe. His paintings can be found in public collections at Microsoft, South Bend Museum of Art, and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermilab, as well as numerous private collections.

Charles Gray attends classes at both Tarrant County College and The University of Texas at Arlington as well as having studied under several internationally known artists such as Josh Goode, Sedrick Huckaby and Hans Molzberger.

Gray is working on multiple series that explore subjects such as family, slavery, religious abuse, voting rights and the female perspective. His most recent series calls on his childhood love of Anime, creating portraits of friends and family which include fictional Anime characters based upon the person’s life and personality. He has showcased his work across the United States and around the world and can be found in both public and private collections.

In addition to works exhibited by Fung and Gray, works from Dwight Owsley, Michele Kishita, Luciana Abait, Andrew Abbott and Ross Bonfanti will also be shown as part of the exhibition.

ABOUT CUFFLINK ART

Cufflink Art, established by Doug Gault and Joseph Luong, is a contemporary art establishment providing a platform for emerging and established artists. The gallery specializes in the sale of both primary and secondary market artworks, with a focus on contemporary artists from the 20th and 21st century.

In addition, the gallery offsets their programming of unique works alongside accessibility by offering a curated selection of limited edition prints, fine art books, and small objects. The gallery is located in the Near Southside neighborhood of Fort Worth which has recently been designated as a state cultural district. The Near Southside is home to a multitude of arts, entertainment and creative organizations and continues to foster building a creative and supportive community.