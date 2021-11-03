Rainfall pitter-pattered on the plastic canopy as Como residents lit candles and ate bread in honor of Dia de Los Difuntos, or All Souls Day, Nov. 2, at the Lake Como Cemetery.
Jose Velasco, an eight-year neighborhood resident, reminisced on the celebration in his hometown of Mexico City.
“They put everything out. They put cigars, mezcal and pulque,” Velasco said in Spanish. “It’s a big celebration. They do it big.”
Velasco and his family, who live one block away from the Lake Como Cemetery, provided the canopies used to set up the altars. The Lake Como Cemetery Association organized the event for its diverse neighborhood residents.
All Souls Day, a Catholic and Mexican holiday, is a day to remember and honor those who have died with prayer, community and other traditions.
“My family on my mom’s side has relatives that are Mexican, Black Mexican, that stay in Mexico. They practice this religiously,” Jeremy Drake, Como resident and secretary for Legacy Lake Como, said. “I remember going down there as a kid. I grew up on both sides.”
Drake, who works on maintaining the cemetery, has Mexican family members and added he is accustomed to seeing Dia de Los Muertos, Day of the Dead, Dia de Los Difuntos, All Souls Day, and Dia de Los Santos, All Saints Day, celebrations.
The event attempted to reach the Hispanic community living in Como, Drake said.
“I was telling my friend that the cultures are kind of similar,” Drake said. “They have some things that they do, that we do, I mean, look at the food.”
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
