FORT WORTH, TEXAS—Western art auctions have had record sales this year, and the 55th Annual Cowboy Artists of America Exhibition & Sale, November 5-6 at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth is expected to follow that trend.

Tickets are still available for the show and sale, which features the works of 17 active CAA members and six accomplished emeritus members. Tickets packages (which can be purchased at https://cowboyartistsofamerica.com/) include the Top Hand at $110, which includes admission to the Exhibition & Sale; the Wagon Boss at $150, which adds admission to the CAA awards luncheon November 6; and the Trail Boss, which includes a preview party November 5. An artist meet-and-greet session is scheduled for 10-11:45 a.m. Saturday, with a panel discussion set for 2-3 p.m. Saturday.

The art—more than 100 works in oil, watercolor, acrylic, pencil, mixed media and bronze—will be available for viewing prior to the fixed-price auction from 2-5 p.m. Saturday. The outstanding pieces also can be viewed in an online catalog at https://cowboyartistsofamerica.com/.

The 2019 CAA Exhibition & Sale, held for the first time in Fort Worth, was the organization’s most successful in years, grossing more than $934,000 in sales on 107 works of art. The 2020 show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event, presented by the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, will honor the legacy of the late Anne W. Marion, a longtime CAA supporter and an avid art collector.

The Cowboy Artists of America was formed in 1965 in Arizona by artists Joe Beeler, Charlie Dye, John Hampton and George Phippen to promote the West and cowboy life in art. Through the years its membership has changed, but the mission has remained the same. The CAA’s nonprofit Joe Beeler Foundation promotes the development of young artists in traditional Western art through workshops, mentoring and scholarships. Proceeds from the sale and exhibition help fund the foundation.