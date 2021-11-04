From the vibrant, cultural ambiance of the ¡Hasta Los Muertos Bailan! Gala to community-driven All Souls Day celebration at the Lake Como Cemetery, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

The most recent burial at the Lake Como Cemetery, established in 1925, was in 2021. Before that, it was in 2011. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A decoration of a dead Xoloitzcuintle sits at an ofrenda, or offering, table. The Xoloitzcuintle dog is said to guide souls into the afterlife in Mexican lore. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Jeremy Drake, a member of Legacy Lake Como, a nonprofit organization in charge of maintaining the Lake Como Cemetery, bows his head as a father blesses the ofrenda, or offering. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Lisa McDaniel, owner of Lisa’s Little Angels Learning Center, teaches and oversees operations at the day care. McDaniel has worked with children for over 20 years. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Lisa’s Little Angels Learning Center, 2714 Stalcup Road, provides care for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Members of Opihi Gang play Hawai’ian music at the Ultimate Luau 2021 at Lake Arlington on Oct. 29. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Patrick Sablan, 35, is a fire twirler for Hawaiian Drums of Tahiti Revue Tropical Production. The Polynesian-born performer lives in Houston and travels through Texas with the performing group. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Hawaiian Drums of Tahiti Revue Tropical Production members have a photograph taken at the Ultimate Luau 2021 event on Oct. 29. The group travels the country performing at luaus. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dancers perform the ‘baile de la bruja’, or dance of the witch, which originated in Veracruz, Mexico, at the ¡Hasta Los Muertos Bailan! gala on Oct. 29. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Monika Britt, 41, wears face paint and a flower-adorned headdress. Guests at the ¡Hasta Los Muertos Bailan! gala dressed in Dia de Los Muertos-inspired clothes. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Performers dance at the gala on Oct. 29. The ballet folklorico group performed two different acts. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Lisa Ramirez of CANTA Rhythm and Brass performs on Oct. 29. The Latin band is based in Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Residents leave the Fort Worth Public Library Southwest Regional Branch, 4001 Library Lane, voting location. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

