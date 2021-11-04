This annual event gives residents a chance to get to know Fort Worth’s local community of innovators, while also providing aspiring entrepreneurs with a variety of informative sessions and networking opportunities. Participants can take part in-person and virtually.

Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) returns to Fort Worth Sunday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 12.

This popular event offers a variety of workshops, panel discussions, informational sessions and networking events that showcase Fort Worth’s entrepreneurship community while also engaging with larger industry trends.

During 2020, Fort Worth’s Global Entrepreneurship Week was the largest celebration of its kind in the world with 93 sessions, more than 140 speakers, and 1,593 total attendees. More than 28 states were represented in its sessions, and 46 countries were part of the event.

This year’s Global Entrepreneurship Week will feature both virtual and in-person events, with many of the in-person events taking place at the GEW basecamp, located on the UNT HSC campus at 550 Bailey Ave.

A list of GEW events is currently available online, and more are still being finalized.

Fort Worth focus

While there are plenty of sessions available for entrepreneurs from around the world, this annual event gives Fort Worth’s innovators and entrepreneurs their time in the spotlight.

Several interviews and panel discussions with local movers-and-shakers will spotlight growing areas of opportunity in Fort Worth, and how the City of Fort Worth and its partners are fostering innovation and entrepreneurship here at home.

While Fort Worth is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, there is still much to learn from other cities’ entrepreneurial ecosystems – and several GEW sessions will do a deep dive on this information.

Additionally, a couple of big names in the local small business ecosystem are joining forces for the “Startup Funeral Series”, to discuss how their initial startup ventures served as an important learning experiences that would eventually propel them forward into future professional success.

Lastly, several GEW sessions will focus on some of Fort Worth’s emerging industries, and the local opportunities available to innovators in those fields.

Online options

For those who aren’t able to participate in GEW Fort Worth in-person, there are still plenty of opportunities to take part in virtual sessions all week long.

Podcasts galore

Several new episodes of HSC’s Innovate Fort Worth podcast, which spotlights local innovators and their stories, will be recorded during Global Entrepreneurship Week – including the first episode shot in front of a live audience.

There will even be a Fort Worth Podcast Meetup as part of the festivities, along with a meetup with hosts and former guests of the Innovate Fort Worth podcast.

Additional workshops

Are you an entrepreneur or small business owner just starting out? Are you a professional looking to improve your workforce, your workplace, or your business in general? Maybe you’re looking to sell your startup and move on to the next big thing?

These educational sessions may provide you with some guidance.