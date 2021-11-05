(Fort Worth, TX) – A Tarrant County jury on Thursday found Craig Vandewege, 40, guilty of  the capital murder of his wife and their three-month-old son. He received an automatic  sentence of life without the possibility of parole for the crime. 

Craig Vandewege called 911 about 9:30 p.m. December 15, 2016, to say he found his wife,  Shanna Riddle Vandewege, and their son, Diederik, dead at their Fort Worth home. Both  Shanna and Diederik had their throats slashed and were pronounced dead at the scene.  

Shanna was in her bed; Diederik was nearby in his bassinet. The home appeared staged to  simulate a burglary. 

“This is not a burglary. This was never a burglary,” Tarrant County Assistant Criminal  District Attorney Lisa Callaghan told the jury. “Why would a burglar ever kill an infant? …  It’s absurd. It doesn’t add up, no matter which way you look at it.” 

Vandewege was arrested days later in Colorado, on his way to Las Vegas, for a speeding  violation. “He was running from the law,” Callaghan said. 

Craig Vandewege’s coworkers testified about how disparaging he was about his wife. They  also detailed comments he made such as he would get more time off work if his wife and  their baby died. 

Investigators found that Craig Vandewege stood to claim more than $700,000 in life  insurance after the deaths of his wife and son. 

Callaghan and ACDA Emily Dixon both explained to the jury that this case is similar to a  puzzle – you just have to put the pieces together to solve it. 

“All these pieces … show you a picture of only one thing, that he’s guilty,” Callaghan said.  “There are no other answers.” 

Investigator Danny Nutt worked on the case, as did victim advocate Elizabeth Garcia.  Visiting Judge Robert Brotherton presided over the trial.

Press Release

A press release comes straight from a news source. It is not held to the same standards as a news story reported and written by a professional reporter, but it should be factual. The Fort Worth Report...

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.