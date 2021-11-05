Batch O’ Politics: What The 2021 Legislative Sessions Meant For Austin



The 87th Texas Legislature approved hundreds of new laws during its regular session that ended in May. Three special sessions later, it’s time to make sense of the legislative priorities passed this year and understand what they mean at a local level.

Join The Texas Tribune at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, in person at Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches in East Austin for a conversation with state Reps. Gina Hinojosa, Donna Howard and Eddie Rodriguez, all from Austin. Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith will moderate.

They’ll discuss the outcomes of the 2021 legislative sessions and what they mean for Austin, and they’ll answer your questions (taken in advance and live in person). The conversation will also be available to view on demand starting Friday, Nov. 12, at texastribune.org/events.

Hinojosa, D-Austin, has represented House District 49 since 2017. She is vice chair of the House Human Services Committee and sits on the House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee. Previously, Hinojosa served on the Austin ISD board of trustees, including as board president, and practiced law, specializing in workforce discrimination and wage theft.

Howard, D-Austin, has represented House District 48 since 2007. She sits on the House Appropriations Committee and House State Affairs Committee. Howard is a former president of the Texas Nurses Association and previously worked as a critical care nurse and health education instructor.

Rodriguez, D-Austin, has represented House District 51 since 2003. He sits on the House Corrections Committee and House Ways and Means Committee. He is the co-founder of the Texas House Farm-to-Table Caucus and policy chair of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus. Additionally, Rodriguez serves on the boards of the Capital Area Council of Governments and the Alliance for Public Transportation.

