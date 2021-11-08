Editor's note: This podcast is produced by Innovate Fort Worth, a service of the UNT Health Science Center's Innovation Ecosystems. Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of the Innovation Ecosystems, hosts the podcast. He also is member of the reader advisory council of the Fort Worth report.

Mike Berry, the President of the Hillwood Group, knows a thing or two about innovation. As the leader of the Mobility Innovation Zone at Alliance and as the man behind the largest in-land port, he shares how drones, robots and autonomous vehicles are changing the way that freight moves from warehouses to our homes.