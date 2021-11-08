The sweet smell of champurrado, or Mexican hot chocolate, wafted in the air of the closed-off parking lot of Canales Furniture, 4200 South Freeway, on Nov. 5 as community members stood in line to receive frozen turkeys.
Store owner Rodolfo Canales, 35, handed out turkeys to community residents at the turkey giveaway and mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
“We try to give back to the community. It’s actually very fulfilling because, you know, especially now, these past few years with COVID-19, it affected a lot of people,” Canales said. “We’re trying to actually give the most we can back to the community.”
The event, in partnership with the Fort Worth Police Department, Tarrant County Public Health and Tarrant Area Food Bank, provided free COVID-19 booster shots and frozen turkeys to Fort Worth residents.
The furniture franchise hosts pantries annually — last year’s event was a drive-through. This year, the event was in-person and included a barbecue stand, a hot chocolate stand, an insurance stand, a clown act, a mobile vaccine clinic and a pantry truck.
“The main thing that I like is that everybody pitches in to just help the families, especially right now,” store manager Stephanie Palacio, 32, said.
