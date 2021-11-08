The sweet smell of champurrado, or Mexican hot chocolate, wafted in the air of the closed-off parking lot of Canales Furniture, 4200 South Freeway, on Nov. 5 as community members stood in line to receive frozen turkeys.

Store owner Rodolfo Canales, 35, handed out turkeys to community residents at the turkey giveaway and mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

“We try to give back to the community. It’s actually very fulfilling because, you know, especially now, these past few years with COVID-19, it affected a lot of people,” Canales said. “We’re trying to actually give the most we can back to the community.”

Canales Furniture store owner Rodolfo Canales, 36, and store manager Stephanie Palacio, 32, gave away 150 frozen turkeys on Nov. 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Tarrant Area Food Bank truck brings food to community residents at the turkey pantry on Nov. 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Canales Furniture management bought 150 turkeys to give away on Nov. 5. The store gave away 200 turkeys last year during a drive-through turkey pantry. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Canales Furniture partnered with Tarrant County Public Health, Tarrant Area Food Bank and the Fort Worth Police Department to hand out turkeys and provide booster shots to residents. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Tarrant County Public Health mobile clinic offers booster shots to community members on Nov. 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A resident waits to be vaccinated at the turkey pantry event on Nov. 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Clown act Toty y Andy emcee at the Canales Furniture event on Nov. 5. The two clowns perform regularly at La Gran Plaza. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Toty, a member of clown act Toty y Andy, paints a child’s face on Nov. 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Bread sits on a table at the Canales Furniture turkey pantry event on Nov. 5. A stand offered Mexican hot chocolate, or champurrado, and bread. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Mexican hot chocolate, or champurrado, waits to be served on Nov. 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The event, in partnership with the Fort Worth Police Department, Tarrant County Public Health and Tarrant Area Food Bank, provided free COVID-19 booster shots and frozen turkeys to Fort Worth residents.

The furniture franchise hosts pantries annually — last year’s event was a drive-through. This year, the event was in-person and included a barbecue stand, a hot chocolate stand, an insurance stand, a clown act, a mobile vaccine clinic and a pantry truck.

“The main thing that I like is that everybody pitches in to just help the families, especially right now,” store manager Stephanie Palacio, 32, said.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.