“As a medical practice, we strive to provide a full range of services and to look at not just the individual, but the family and the community they come from,” North Texas Area Community Health Centers CEO Gerrie Whitaker said. “It is not about the number of people, it’s about being a part of your community.”
By opening affordable and accessible health care facilities close to each other, in this case one floor apart, the organization hopes to create a healthier community, she added. The North Texas Area Community Health Center’s North Side facility offers pharmaceutical, adult, pediatric, behavioral and women’s health services.
“This clinic is really unique because it really creates this medical home for our patients where they’re able to receive most of or all of their vital health care in a single facility,” Dr. Mary Kate Sain, an optometrist and the clinic director at Northside Eye Care Center, said.
The eye care facility is the first of its kind in any of the organization’s three locations in North Side, Arlington and Southeast Fort Worth. North Texas Area Community Health Centers plans on diving into dental care next, Whitaker said.
“Having services all in one place, helps us move the needle,” Whitaker said. “We’re trying to educate the community.”
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
