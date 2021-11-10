A learning environment helped teachers, parents and students navigate the COVID-19 pandemic a little easier. Founders of the organization hope it provides a blueprint of success for the future.
Green Space Learning & Development, 3003 E. Belknap St., founded in 2015 by Audrey Rowland, 43, helps families through its play studio; creates natural play spaces for children in learning centers, and provides professional development for early childhood teachers.
“The challenge is that we see children as: Will they be reading in third grade? Will they be earners? Will they graduate from college? How much money do we get in return when we invest in early childhood?” Rowland said. “Who they are right now is critical, and childhood is worthy of preservation, for its own sake, not because they need to be earners later.”
The COVID-19 pandemic allowed Green Space Learning to partner with My Health My Resources of Tarrant County, parents and schools to develop outdoor learning spaces for children. The business has built play spaces in Austin and Houston and held development training sessions statewide.
Robin Jacobs, 24, began working with Green Space Learning & Development after being laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Jacobs is the nature preschool director.
“It has been absolutely fantastic,” Jacobs said. “You could tell people were getting cabin fever from being in their homes so much.”
Green Space Learning & Development offers natural play spaces for children to express themselves and learn more freely. Next, the team plans on launching a nonprofit called “Out to Play” that will take play spaces into the community.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
