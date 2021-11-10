A learning environment helped teachers, parents and students navigate the COVID-19 pandemic a little easier. Founders of the organization hope it provides a blueprint of success for the future.

Green Space Learning & Development, 3003 E. Belknap St., founded in 2015 by Audrey Rowland, 43, helps families through its play studio; creates natural play spaces for children in learning centers, and provides professional development for early childhood teachers.

Robin Jacobs, 24, the nature preschool director at Green Space Learning & Development, teaches kids ages 3 to 6. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Green Space Learning & Development was founded in 2015 by CEO Audrey Rowland, 43. She began by holding development training sessions. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A kitchen playset offers a space for children to play outdoors. All playspace materials and components are built at the Green Space Learning & Development wood shop, 3008 E. Belknap St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Robin Jacobs, 24, the nature preschool director at Green Space Learning & Development, watches children Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Green Space Learning & Development CEO Audrey Rowland, 43, founded the business in 2015 and has since grown the staff to 12 employees. Rowland received her bachelor’s degree in child development and master’s degree in development and family studies from the University of North Texas and a master’s in business from Texas Women’s University. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Green Space Nature Preschool has a dedicated reading space. The preschool is open to children 3 to 6 years old. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A play set waits to be used at Green Space Play Studio, 3003 E. Belknap St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Gears on a wall are used by children at the Green Space Play Studio. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Green Space Learning & Development sells toys and other materials for children to enjoy at home. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Children and Nature Preschool Teacher and Play Studio After School Program Coordinator Dakota Montet, 25, far right, crack pecans on Nov. 9. Montet works with after school programs. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An outdoor play space at the Green Space Play Studio offers a free-for-all space for children to explore. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A kid plays with sand and corn kernels at the Green Space Play Studio, 3003 E. Belknap St., on Nov. 9. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Children play in a tub of corn kernels at the Green Space Play Studio, 3003 E. Belknap St., on Nov. 9. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Outdoor space provides room for children to play at their own will at the Green Space Play Studio, 3003 E. Belknap St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“The challenge is that we see children as: Will they be reading in third grade? Will they be earners? Will they graduate from college? How much money do we get in return when we invest in early childhood?” Rowland said. “Who they are right now is critical, and childhood is worthy of preservation, for its own sake, not because they need to be earners later.”

The COVID-19 pandemic allowed Green Space Learning to partner with My Health My Resources of Tarrant County, parents and schools to develop outdoor learning spaces for children. The business has built play spaces in Austin and Houston and held development training sessions statewide.

Robin Jacobs, 24, began working with Green Space Learning & Development after being laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Jacobs is the nature preschool director.

“It has been absolutely fantastic,” Jacobs said. “You could tell people were getting cabin fever from being in their homes so much.”

Green Space Learning & Development offers natural play spaces for children to express themselves and learn more freely. Next, the team plans on launching a nonprofit called “Out to Play” that will take play spaces into the community.

