Editor's note: This podcast is produced by Innovate Fort Worth, a service of the UNT Health Science Center's Innovation Ecosystems. Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of the Innovation Ecosystems, hosts the podcast. He also is member of the reader advisory council of the Fort Worth report.

He is the football player turned venture investor who is making a difference in North Texas. Benjamin Vann from Impact Ventures is removing barriers to capital for women and entrepreneurs of color through inclusive entrepreneurship. Through his work, he aims to tackle real world problems by making sure every entrepreneur has a chance to succeed and bring their dreams to reality, no matter their circumstances.