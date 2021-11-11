From the grand opening of a new eye care center in the North Side to the refreshing outdoor learning environment at Green Space Learning, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

Community residents and leaders clap while Northside Eye Care Center officials give speeches. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Eye care equipment is ready for use at the Northside Eye Care Center. The center opened to the public on Nov. 8. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dr. Patricia Rodriguez, North Texas Area Community Health Centers chief medical officer, prepares to speak at the Northside Eye Care Center grand opening on Nov. 8. The center will open in partnership with Lighthouse for the Blind, North Texas Area Community Health Centers, the Alcon Foundation, the Amon G. Carter Foundation and the Association of Clinicians for the Underserved. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Northside Eye Care Center, 2332 Beverly Hills Dr., opened on Nov. 8. The eye care center is on the second floor of the Northside Community Health Center. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Canales Furniture store owner Rodolfo Canales, 36, and store manager Stephanie Palacio, 32, gave away 150 frozen turkeys on Nov. 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A resident waits to be vaccinated at the turkey pantry event on Nov. 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Canales Furniture store owner Rodolfo Canales, 35, right, hands turkeys out alongside Fort Worth Police Department Officer C. Knight, left, at his store, 4200 South Freeway, on Nov. 5. Canales and his team handed out 150 turkeys. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Tarrant Area Food Bank truck brings food to community residents at the turkey pantry on Nov. 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Judy Alter, 83, lives with her daughter and son-in-law. Alter, an author, writes mystery novels. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Judy Alter, 83, writes mystery novels. Alter moved to Fort Worth 55 years ago. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Leah King, president of United Way of Tarrant County and president of the Tarrant Regional Water District, grew up in a military family. King moved many times throughout her life. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A kid plays with sand and corn kernels at the Green Space Play Studio, 3003 E. Belknap St., on Nov. 9. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Children use a water pump at the Green Space Nature Preschool on Nov. 9. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Children and Nature Preschool Teacher and Play Studio After School Program Coordinator Dakota Montet, 25, far right, crack pecans on Nov. 9. Montet works with after-school programs. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Green Space Learning & Development CEO Audrey Rowland, 43, founded the business in 2015 and has since grown the staff to 12 employees. Rowland received her bachelor’s degree in child development and master’s degree in development and family studies from the University of North Texas and a master’s in business from Texas Women’s University. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.