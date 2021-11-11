From the grand opening of a new eye care center in the North Side to the refreshing outdoor learning environment at Green Space Learning, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.
Cristian ArguetaSoto
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. He can be reached at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or (817) 317-6991. More by Cristian ArguetaSoto