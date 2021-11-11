(Fort Worth, TX) – On November 11, the Kimbell Art Museum received the 2021 Fort Worth Sister Cities International Global Nexus Award at the Mayor’s International Dinner and Global Awards. The Global Nexus Award is granted annually “to recognize organizations that have made a significant contribution to global understanding, world political stability and international trade or cooperative efforts to solve international health, economic, social or environmental challenges,” according to the event website.

“Throughout our nearly 50-year history, the Kimbell has served as a nexus for international collaboration, dialogue and understanding,” said Eric M. Lee, director of the Kimbell Art Museum. “Our celebrated permanent collection, iconic architecture and exciting international exhibitions allow us to create connections and strengthen relationships around the globe—providing a bridge between Fort Worth and the world.”

The Kimbell’s permanent collection and critically acclaimed exhibitions provide unparalleled opportunities for visitors to explore different perspectives and cultures through paintings, sculptures and other artworks of superlative quality and excellence. The two buildings by architects Louis I. Kahn and Renzo Piano make the Kimbell a premier destination for architects and architecture lovers worldwide. Education and outreach programs encourage visitors to connect with artistic traditions representing diverse cultures, religions and histories, while also fostering dialogue and creative expression.

As the Kimbell approaches its 50th year, it celebrates its history of international collaboration and looks forward to continued efforts to connect communities—at home and abroad—through the inspiring power of art.

“We are delighted to recognize the Kimbell Art Museum’s significant international reach. Their connections around the world bring positive attention to Fort Worth, creating a healthier community for us all,” said Fort Worth Sister Cities chairman Becky Renfro Borbolla.

