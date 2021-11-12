Editor's note: This podcast is produced by Innovate Fort Worth, a service of the UNT Health Science Center's Innovation Ecosystems. Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of the Innovation Ecosystems, hosts the podcast. He also is member of the reader advisory council of the Fort Worth report.

After a career in technology, Edward Morgan was always thinking about advanced technologies that he could bring to market. When the electric car industry boomed, he saw an opportunity to improve the market for home and commercial charging stations and Revitalize Charging Solutions was born. His newest product, a dual charger for home use, was recently approved for UL certification. He also shares his vision of giving back to the community by someday turning into a venture capitalist himself.