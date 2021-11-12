November 11, 2021 (Fort Worth, TX) — Members of the Junior League of Fort Worth are preparing for their Fall Day of Giving, scheduled to take place on November 13, 2021. The semi-annual Day of Giving event is a community collaboration in which Junior League of Fort Worth members volunteer with local agencies needing assistance with various jobs that can be completed in a day.

After applications are reviewed by the council, 20-25 agencies are expected to be chosen to receive help from over 100 Junior League of Fort Worth volunteers.

The Junior League of Fort Worth’s Spring Day of Giving is scheduled for April 2, 2022. Agencies interested in participating are asked to submit their applications by February 11, 2022. Day of Giving applications can be found on the Junior League of Fort Worth website under the Community tab.

About the Junior League of Fort Worth

The Junior League of Fort Worth, Texas, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

