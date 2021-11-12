Former U.S. Representative Pete Gallego, D-Alpine. Credit: Shelby Knowles for The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Sul Ross State University President Pete Gallego announced on Friday he will be stepping down next year, a little more than a year after the former Texas congressman took his alma mater’s top job.

In a statement, Gallego, 59, said he would step down from the 1,700-student West Texas university in 2022 at the end of the academic year.

“After much reflection and discussion with family and friends, I have decided to step away from my responsibilities as president at the end of the academic year,” said Gallego. “This is not an easy decision, but it is the right decision for me and for Sul Ross, the university I dearly love.”

Gallego, an Alpine native, was appointed president of Sul Ross in June 2020. From 2013 to 2015, Gallego was congressman for the 23rd Congressional District after having lost reelection to Will Hurd. Before that, Gallego served as a representative in the Texas Legislature for more than 20 years.

“President Gallego’s commitment to Sul Ross long preceded his tenure as president and I know he will continue to serve the university long after he leaves the president’s office,” Texas State University System Chancellor Brian McCall said in a statement. “I’m particularly grateful for the way Pete has connected and cared for Sul Ross students many of whom are the first in their families to attend college.”

Sul Ross State University, located in Alpine, is a member of the Texas State University System.

This is a developing story; check back for more.

Disclosure: Texas State University System has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

The Texas Tribune

The Texas Tribune is the only member-supported, digital-first, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.