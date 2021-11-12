(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
In this week’s episode, James talks with Jolie and Patrick about Gov. Greg Abbott‘s call for an investigation into books at public schools and the ramping up of the 2022 election season as candidate filing season begins.
Related
The Texas Tribune
The Texas Tribune is the only member-supported, digital-first, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
More by The Texas Tribune