Dunbar High School graduate Mario Hernandez, 20, who serves at Fort Hood, was in town for four days and decided to support veterans at the parade on Nov. 11.

Dunbar High School graduate Mario Hernandez, 20, who serves at Fort Hood, watches the parade from the side of the street. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“It was a passion of mine when I was back out here in Junior Cadet Corps and then Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps,” Hernandez said. “I joined my senior year and shipped out 45 days after high school. I spent six months at Fort Benning in the infantry and then airborne school, then straight to Fort Hood.”

More than 130 entries, including high school bands, junior reserve officer training corps programs, veterans, first responders, city workers and organizations, marched in the Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade at Panther Island Pavilion.

Hernandez visited his former instructors and old friends who have known him since he was 13 years old.

The Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade 2021 was held at the Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St., on Nov. 11. The marchers and drivers rode a two-mile route through Forest Park Boulevard and 5th Street. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Members of a unit march toward the Panther Island Pavilion at the Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Horseriders carry flags at the parade on Nov. 11. Over 130 entities participated in the parade. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Parade watchers wave at first responders at the Tarrant County Veterans Day parade on Nov. 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Parade participants ride a vintage car on Nov. 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Western Hill High School’s band performs and marches at the Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker waves out of a vehicle at the Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11. Parade organizers began acquiring permits for the parade from the city in February. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Miss North Texas’ Outstanding Teen 2022 Alexxia Carter rides in a car at the Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade at Panther Island Pavilion on Nov. 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Over 300 organizations were represented in the parade. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Parade participants carry flags at the Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Parade volunteer Doc Savage watches as parade participants go by. Savage was most excited about the young members of the JROTC units. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Arlington Heights High School Navy Junior ROTC marches at Panther Island Pavilion on Nov. 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Young Men’s Leadership Academy JROTC participates in the parade on Nov. 11. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Parade participants wave a banner thanking veterans. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

High school JROTC units rode to the parade on buses. Around 3,500 students participated in the parade. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tarrant County Veterans Council President Daniel Zmroczek organized the Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade in partnership with city officials. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The parade, organized by the Tarrant County Veterans Council in partnership with city officers, featured more than 3,500 students in Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and Junior Cadet Corps programs.

Parade volunteer Doc Savage said “watching all these kids in the ROTC unit” has been the most exciting part of the parade for him.

“Every year you get a few here and there, but each year each unit is getting bigger and bigger,” Savage said.

In February, the veterans council began fundraising and acquiring city permits, Tarrant County Veterans Council President Daniel Zmroczek said. This year, the parade changed routes from its previous downtown Fort Worth route to a two-mile stretch through Forest Park Boulevard and 5th Street.

“It’s great because they are walking history books,” Zmroczek said. “You read it in a book, it’s one thing, but you hear it out of the mouth of the guy who was there, that’s a whole other image. It’s good to honor these guys.”

