FORT WORTH, TEXAS (Nov. 17, 2021) – Fort Worth Sister Cities International’s 20th Mayor’s International Dinner & Global Awards was held Nov. 11, 2021 at the River Ranch Stockyards last week.

Mayor Mattie Parker and Dinner Chairs, Dr. Rachael & Carlo Capua, led the crowd of 375 through an evening of international cuisine and entertainment as Sister Cities celebrated its first sister city, Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Global Awards were presented to individuals, businesses, and organizations that have made significant contributions to citizen diplomacy, global understanding, world political stability and international commerce in the following categories.

Jerry Boonyaratanakornkit and Rich Petronis – GLOBAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARD. This is a new award created to recognize a trail-blazing business based on their vision to achieve their goals and to promote Fort Worth globally, developing international partnerships and establishing global connections to provide understanding of other cultures.

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth – GLOBAL CITIZENS AWARD. This award recognizes organizations that are connected globally and are good representatives of Fort Worth creating a positive view of the U.S. through educational, humanitarian or cultural initiatives.

Kimbell Art Museum – GLOBAL NEXUS AWARD. This award recognizes businesses that are connected globally and are good representatives of Fort Worth to the world creating commerce and a healthier community for all.

Miguel Harth-Bedoya – GLOBAL IMPACT AWARD. This award is based on an individual’s role in promoting Fort Worth globally, developing international partnerships, and establishing connections, particularly in the areas of business, culture, education, immigration, and tourism.

The event was made possible by the Fort Worth Sister Cities 2021 Members Circle of Giving, a network of individuals, organizations, corporations and community leaders committed to expanding global relationships for peace and prosperity at home and abroad. Funding and in-kind support from the City of Fort Worth (4% of Sister Cities’ budget) play a key role in its mission, but most of its work is made possible through public support.

Entertainment was provided by Sheran Goodspeed Keyton, DVA Productions, Wesley Gentle and John Wright.

For more information about Fort Worth Sister Cities visit www.fwsistercities.org