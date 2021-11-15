FORT WORTH, TEXAS (November 15, 2021) – Goodwill North Central Texas announced today Marvin Richburg has been hired as Director, Safety & Asset Protection for the nonprofit.

In his new role, Richburg will develop, institute, and manage programs and procedures that assist in the protection and safety of the agency, its personnel and assets. He will also develop programs and procedures that assist in the prevention of merchandise loss and the protection of all assets within Goodwill North Central Texas operations.

“Marvin’s friendly, engaging and outgoing personality make him a perfect choice for this position,” said Liz Butler, Vice President of Human Resources for Goodwill North Central Texas. “With an abundance of safety and loss prevention experience with major retailers, coupled with his experience in the US Army, we know he’ll be a true asset to our team.”

Prior to joining Goodwill North Central Texas, Richburg worked in safety and loss prevention for Lowe’s Home Improvement and Sam’s Club for more than 20 years. A United States Army veteran, Richburg served in Aviation and Logistics for 12 years. Richburg earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in 2012. He is also a Federal Aviation Administration certified commercial rotary wing pilot.

About Goodwill North Central Texas

Goodwill is more than a thrift store. The largest employer of people with disabilities in the world, Goodwill believes that work has the power to transform lives by building self-confidence, independence, creativity, trust and friendships. Everyone deserves this chance.

Goodwill North Central Texas is based in Fort Worth and serves 18 counties in the region. The nonprofit’s 27 area retail locations provide revenue through the sale of donated goods to support Goodwill’s mission to CREATE lives of independence and BUILD a stronger local community. Job training and career services programs for people with disabilities, such as physical or mental disabilities and other barriers to employment including lack of education or work experience and homelessness are guided by the organization’s vision of a North Central Texas where everyone person has the opportunity for maximum independence and abundant living. For more information, please visit www.GoodwillNorthCentralTexas.org.