FORT WORTH (Nov. 15 , 2021) — United Way of Tarrant County today announced Brian Coltharp, President of Freese and Nichols, Inc., as chair of its annual workplace campaign, which will continue through June 2022.

As chair of the annual workplace campaign, Coltharp will work to build on relationships with current companies to increase financial support of United Way of Tarrant County’s work in the community, as well as identify and encourage the participation of new companies in the Area.

“I am proud to lead this year’s annual workplace campaign as we work to support those in need in our community,” Coltharp said. “While we are seeing signs of the pandemic lessening, there is still important work to be done as the social and economic impact of COVID-19 is expected to be felt for years. I encourage all businesses to join us as we move forward with our efforts of supporting the community we all care about so deeply.”

Coltharp is involved with several community and professional organizations. He has served on the board of United Way of Tarrant County since 2018, and currently serves on the boards of DFWI (Downtown Fort Worth, Inc.); ACEC Texas (American Council of Engineering Companies of Texas); The College of Engineering Board of Advisors and Department of Civil Engineering Advisory Board, University of Texas at Arlington; and North Texas LEAD. He is also a longtime member of the American Water Works Association, where he has served on national technical committees.

“We are honored to have Brian lead our annual campaign at a time when there is still so much need in the community,” said Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County. “He is such a well-respected leader in Tarrant County and his dedication to our community is greatly appreciated, especially as we continue to navigate one of the most challenging times in recent history.”

About United Way of Tarrant County

United Way of Tarrant County has worked to improve the lives of those in our communities for almost 100 years. As a nonprofit leader, we bring together individuals, groups, donors and service providers to help solve some of the toughest social issues affecting Tarrant County. Each year, United Way helps more than 300,000 people through its resources. United Way of Tarrant County has no fees on donor designations, with 100 percent of the donation going to the selected agency or cause. For more information, visit www.unitedwaytarrant.org.