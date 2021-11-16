November 16, 2021 (Fort Worth, TX) — The Junior League of Fort Worth has selected the members of the 2021-2022 All aBoard cohort. All aBoard is a yearlong leadership development program designed to train members to serve in leadership positions both in the Junior League of Fort Worth and in the community. The program was developed as part of the Junior League mission of “developing the potential of women”. Cohort members will be trained on topics such as governance, advocacy and finance for non-profits, as well as goal setting, public speaking and general leadership skills.

The 2021-22 All aBoard cohort will also be participating in the BoardBuild training program. BoardBuild is a nonprofit organization that trains emerging leaders to serve on nonprofit boards. BoardBuild also helps match nonprofit organizations with board candidates.

As part of the program, members heard from community leaders from the Junior League of Fort Worth, the city of Fort Worth and the local community. This year’s members will be given the opportunity to learn from Christina Brooks, Chief Equity Officer and Director of Diversity and Inclusion for the City of Fort Worth., Leah King, CEO of the United Way of Tarrant County, and JLFW sustainers Judie Greenman and Janie Harper.

The speakers also touched on the importance of volunteerism in Fort Worth.

“Our community deserves to benefit from everyone who’s willing to engage” said Leah King.

The 2021-22 All aBoard class, led by co-chairs Lauren Team and Corrine Quast, includes:

Amy Akanni⁠

Anna Chianese⁠

Ashley Hansen⁠

Holly Hinsey⁠

Jacqueline Piland⁠

Jordan Stimpson⁠

Laura Kirspel⁠

Laurimay Johnson⁠

Leslie Wittenbraker Cox⁠

Lynn Winter⁠

Lynnette Kile⁠

Savanna Holmen⁠

Sierra Lykins⁠

Tara Reed⁠

Taylor Woods

Vivian Bailey⁠

