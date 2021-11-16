(Fort Worth, TX) – If you want to learn more about your criminal justice system, there’s a new dashboard now posted on the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office website.

This public dashboard displays up-to-date statistics from our office ranging from the most committed crimes in Tarrant County to the race and sex of current defendants. It does not include information from the courts.

“This is about accountability and transparency,” Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said. “I want the public to be able to get current numbers at any time and learn about what is happening in Tarrant County prosecution.

“Anyone can look at this dashboard on our website and get information about cases, crimes and defendants – and about CDA employees,” she said. “I hope this dashboard prompts discussions between the community and this office.”

Other information on the dashboard includes the number of pending cases and, as a fun fact, a list of the law schools our prosecutors attended. There also is a place on the dashboard to add suggestions about other information you’d be interested in seeing.

“We look forward to your questions about our office and your suggestions for more information,” Sharen Wilson said.

The dashboard will be updated regularly.

To look at the dashboard, go to our website, at cda.tarrantcounty.com, and click on the Information Dashboard button.