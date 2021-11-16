(Fort Worth, TX) – If you want to learn more about your criminal justice system, there’s a new  dashboard now posted on the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office website. 

This public dashboard displays up-to-date statistics from our office ranging from the most  committed crimes in Tarrant County to the race and sex of current defendants. It does not  include information from the courts. 

“This is about accountability and transparency,” Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney  Sharen Wilson said. “I want the public to be able to get current numbers at any time and learn  about what is happening in Tarrant County prosecution. 

“Anyone can look at this dashboard on our website and get information about cases, crimes and defendants – and about CDA employees,” she said. “I hope this dashboard prompts  discussions between the community and this office.” 

Other information on the dashboard includes the number of pending cases and, as a fun fact, a list of the law schools our prosecutors attended. There also is a place on the dashboard to  add suggestions about other information you’d be interested in seeing. 

“We look forward to your questions about our office and your suggestions for more  information,” Sharen Wilson said. 

The dashboard will be updated regularly. 

To look at the dashboard, go to our website, at cda.tarrantcounty.com, and click on the  Information Dashboard button.

Press Release

A press release comes straight from a news source. It is not held to the same standards as a news story reported and written by a professional reporter, but it should be factual. The Fort Worth Report...

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.