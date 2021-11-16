An Army veteran who started a massage therapy business a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic asked the Tarrant Regional Water District on Tuesday whether she would have to move.

Within a few hours, Marquita Moore got her answer.

Yes.

The board unanimously approved offering Go Investments LLC $3 million for the land on which Moore’s and others’ businesses sit at 309-321 Greenleaf St.

“I’ve built relations with people in the community where I am at so I am not exactly sure where I will go,” Moore said in an interview with the Fort Worth Report after the meeting.

Tuesday’s action follows 65 other land acquisitions the water district has made over the years for the Panther Island/Central City Flood Project totaling $93 million. And the water district needs to make an additional 18 acquisitions for this project, water district spokesman Chad Lorance said.

Steve Christian, the district’s real property director, said this particular property is needed to create a bypass channel that will better address flooding than the current 1960s levee system.

Moore and others affected by the purchase will be given at least 90 days written notice to move and offered relocation assistance, Christian said, although he didn’t say how much.

Christian also fielded questions about why the water district offered Gaines more than the appraised value for the property.

Doreen Geiger, a member of the Water District Accountability Project, said the Tarrant Appraisal District had listed 309, 313, 317 and 321 Greenleaf Street as having a total appraised value of $699,800.

“I’m getting way out of my depth here, but my understanding is the difference is in tax appraisals; they’re doing what’s called ‘a mass appraisal,’ doing a lot of properties at once, versus a specific individual appraisal of a specific property,” Christian said.

The market value for these properties was $3 million, and Gaines listed them for sale at $3.2 million, he said.

The federal government has not provided the necessary funding for Panther Island/Central City Flood Project yet.

The project could receive funding through an annual appropriations bill Congress is expected to pass in December or through bills it has already passed that are related to Hurricane Ida and infrastructure, water district consultant Mark Mazzanti said in a separate public meeting. The infrastructure bill alone will provide the Army Corps of Engineers $2.5 billion for construction that this project is eligible for.

Congresswoman Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, also plans to invite Michael Connor to tour the project once he is sworn in as Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

“The timeline for getting those funds is indefinite, but we anticipate knowing more specifically when those funds could be appropriated by early next spring, beginning that late January to early February time frame,” Mazzanti said.

