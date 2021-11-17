Workers from Sandone Christmas Trees, a Dallas-based company with a tree farm in Michigan, set up a 55-foot Norwegian spruce in Sundance Square Plaza on Nov. 17.

A Sandone Christmas Trees worker adjusts straps used to safely move the 55-foot Norweigan spruce. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A worker makes final adjustments to straps used to move the Norweigan spruce tree. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A worker holds a strap used to direct the tree’s base on Nov. 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A worker gives directions to a crane operator on Nov. 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A machine operator listens for directions on how to move the Christmas tree on Nov. 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dallas-based company Sandone Christmas Trees provided the 55-foot Norweigan spruce. The company has a tree farm in Michigan and has about 15 trees set up in North Texas. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Sundance Square Plaza Christmas tree is the same species as the tree used in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting — Norweigan spruce. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Workers give directions to another working safely strapping up the Christmas tree on Nov. 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto. | Fort Worth Report)

A machine lifts the Christmas tree off a truck bed. The tree is secured using straps and a hook. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A trailer pulls away after workers safely lift the Christmas tree off the bed. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Residents watch as workers lift the Christmas tree off a truck bed. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A worker adjusts lifting straps on the Christmas tree at Sundance Square Plaza on Nov. 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Workers measure the tree’s base at Sundance Square Plaza on Nov. 17. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

This is the first time Sundance Square used a Norwegian spruce for its Christmas tree. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Norweigan spruce stands at 55 feet tall. The tree will be decorated and lit for viewing by Nov. 21. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

This year, the Square is using the same species of tree used in the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting in New York City.

If you go:

What: Parade of Lights

When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Fort Worth, Sundance Square Plaza

More information: Event site

The tree will be decorated and available for viewing before Nov. 21, when the Parade of Lights will take place in downtown Fort Worth starting at 6 p.m.

